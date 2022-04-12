Agrifoods giant Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) announces the company is investing approximately $300 million to expand its alternative protein production facilities in Decatur, IL, in addition to opening a new state-of-the-art Protein Innovation Center.

Once completed, these and other investments are expected to grow ADM’s global alternative protein production capacity by more than 30%, the company says.

Major increase in production

ADM says increased production is needed to meet strong and growing consumer demand for quality plant proteins. The expansion of its Decatur-based complex, scheduled to be completed in Q1 of 2025, will significantly increase the company’s soy protein concentrate capacity and double its extrusion capabilities. ADM will also use the latest technology and processes to conform to its environmental sustainability standards.

“Protein partner of choice”

The upcoming Protein Innovation Center, part of the Decatur complex, will drive new research into ingredients, nutrition, and product taste and texture through test kitchens, labs and pilot-scale production facilities. The center will enable ADM to work more closely with customers to develop tailored solutions, and joins the company’s existing Food Application Center and Animal Nutrition Technology Center.

ADM previously strengthened its global plant protein position in 2021 by acquiring Sojaprotein, Europe’s leading producer of non-GMO soy protein.

“Our customers choose ADM because we can innovate across the entire value chain, from seed to fork and around the globe, to arrive at the perfect solutions to meet growing consumer demand,” said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods. “We’re proud to be the alternative protein partner of choice for global CPGs, food service companies and startups alike, with the highest-quality ingredients, unparalleled global scale, unmatched speed to market, and a value chain that no other company can offer. The investments we’re announcing today showcase our commitment to supporting their success and growing with them as more and more consumers choose alternative proteins.”