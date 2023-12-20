The European Project ‘It’s Bio’ in Dialogue with Roberto Pinton: “Organic Agriculture Provides Public Goods”

Roberto Pinton, internationally renowned organic expert and two-time member of the IFOAM executive, talks about the role of organic beyond simple food production. Giving value to sustainable production, boosting consumption, investing for a greener world, and promoting agriculture capable of reducing the impact on the climate are some of the fundamental issues that concern the future of our planet as put forward at COP28.

It’s Bio is a project financed by the European Union and Aop Gruppo Vi.Va and intended for consumers in Italy, Belgium, and Greece, with participating companies Almaverde Bio, Apofruit, Codma OP, Ca’ Nova, Coop Sole, AOP La Mongolfiera, OrtoRomi and OP Terre di Bari.

“Organic agriculture provides public goods: it is the only production sector that has this role officially recognised: we do not only supply wheat, apples, and milk: by producing with the organic method we protect the environment and our waters, animal welfare and the development of rural areas, creating clean employment.”

“We are losing the fertility of the soil”, underlines Pinton, “in half of the Italian soils there is no longer any organic substance, which cannot be replaced with chemical fertilizers. At the same time, agricultural companies are suffering and continue to close due to the compromised climate situation, low income, and rising costs. If we have reached the point of no return, a radical change in the way we produce food cannot be postponed.”

Understanding the value of organic production and its effects on health, environment, and work is fundamental, especially given the decline in purchases in the last two years which, however, from a five-year perspective still sees a balance that remains positive, with an increase of +28% in purchases of fruit and vegetables in Italy compared to 2018. “The last three years,” comments Pinton, “were first marred by COVID, which also had a great impact on consumption (just think of the lockdowns and the closure of canteens and restaurants), from the war in Ukraine and now in the Middle East, with the economic upheaval that followed, with energy bills skyrocketing and the related situation of general uncertainty.”

“According to data presented by the Ministry of Agricultural Policies, in 2022, the last year available, the market remained constant: sales in specialized organic shops and supermarkets increased by less than 1%, the increase in discount stores was higher than 14%, while a 6% contraction was recorded in small traditional grocery stores. We have seen growth, but it is slowing. At the same time, in 2022 the number of organic farmers increased by 10% and that of processing companies by 3.6%: Italy is first in Europe in terms of a number of operators. The surface area on which not even a gram of synthetic chemical substances are now used has also increased by 7.5%: we have almost reached 2 million 200 thousand hectares, almost 17% of all Italian agricultural land. Over 9% of cereals, 18% of citrus fruits, 42% of legumes, 12% of fruit, and 18% of olive trees are grown organically.”

And it is in this context that It’s Bio is placed, the project financed by the European Union and Aop Gruppo Vi.Va and intended for consumers in Italy, Belgium, and Greece. The project aims to promote the values ​​of European quality production guaranteed by organic certification, this objective is also a decisive step for the future of people and the environment

Those documented by Pinton are important numbers that also show an increase in consumer awareness, despite difficulties such as inflation and price increases, which have allowed slow and constant growth, also thanks to the increasingly constant presence of organic products in large-scale retail trade and discount stores (equal at 64% of volumes, source CSO Italy). Small but fundamental steps for change and the achievement of the objectives established by the European Green Deal.

“To guarantee new generations a liveable environment,” concludes Pinton, “it is necessary to intervene without further delay, with choices that are no longer courageous, but obligatory. We need food and environmental education right from school, we need correct communication campaigns to explain the benefits of organic production, such as the IT’S BIO project that the producers have decided to co-finance. However, everything cannot be left on the shoulders of organic producers: the benefits are for the community (it is no coincidence that the European regulation speaks of “public goods”) and the public sector must also take responsibility for the ever-increasing success of agriculture and organic farming.”

Find out more at www.itsbio.it