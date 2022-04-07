Protein Industries Canada (PIC) is partnering with Loblaw Companies Ltd., Pulse Canada, and Plant-Based Foods of Canada to strengthen Canada’s plant-based foods regulations and establish a Regulatory Centre of Excellence.

A total of $1.6 million is being invested in the endeavor, which is Protein Industries’ 38th project announcement aimed at growing Canada’s plant-based food and ingredient ecosystem.

Through consumer surveys and experiments, the partners will engage with Canada’s government to address critical knowledge gaps in regulating plant-based food products. The group has identified several key policy areas in need of modernization, including:

Protein labelling claims (e.g. determining if a product is a “good source of protein”) Naming conventions (how and when companies can use terms such as “plant-based cheese”, “sausage” or “patties”) Development of in-vitro methods that determine protein digestibility

A central point of knowledge

In addition to working directly on regulations, the group is creating an online Regulatory Centre of Excellence to serve as an information repository for plant-based businesses. The Centre will provide extensive updated information on laws and policies affecting Canada’s plant-based sector, as well as resources and funding opportunities for small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs).

Overall, the group’s efforts are designed to help Canada’s plant-based industry become more competitive in the global market, and provide greater label transparency for consumers.

Keeping pace with innovation

“At Plant-Based Foods of Canada we understand the need to balance health and safety with contemporary eating patterns,” says Leslie Ewing, Executive Director Plant-Based Foods of Canada. “The current legislative requirements impacting plant-based foods however are outdated, and have not kept pace with innovation, technology, consumer demands and a global marketplace. With modernized regulations, that support innovation and growth within the category, the industry can bring more choice for Canadians.”