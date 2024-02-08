New Pea Production Facility in Canada Set to Boost North American Pea Protein Supply

The Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), a multinational agriculture and food processing company, has announced plans to establish a pea protein isolate production plant within its industrial complex in Saskatchewan, Canada complex. The new facility aims to enhance the company’s Plant Proteins business line, catering to the rising demand for sustainable, plant-based protein alternatives.

Michael Gelchie, CEO of LDC, noted that the production plant is a pivotal element of the company’s North American growth strategy, which includes other industrial centers in Claypool, Indiana, and Upper Sandusky, Ohio, in the US. Gelchie commented, “Like other key development projects for LDC in North America, the investment announced today is an important step in the Group’s global growth strategy, as part of our plans to diversify revenue through value-added products – in this case, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, nutritious and sustainable plant-based protein alternatives.”

The facility, expected to commence operations by the end of 2025, aims to deliver taste-neutral, highly functional pea protein isolates. The company notes that these products are essential for dairy alternatives, high-protein nutrition solutions, and various plant-based applications, further enhancing LDC’s existing pea and non-GMO soy protein offerings. The new plant will also create approximately 60 job opportunities.

Increased demand for pea protein

Thibaut Ferté, LDC’s Head of Plant Proteins, pointed out the increasing demand for pea protein, attributed to its non-allergenic, non-GMO nature, and its sustainability and versatility in numerous food applications. However, as the demand for pea protein has continued to grow in North America, domestic producers are facing challenges, with inexpensive imports from China flooding the market. LDC’s facility aims to strengthen domestic production and supply, with companies such as Danone choosing to source pea protein exclusively from the domestic market for new products like its Silk Greek-style yogurt.

In anticipation of the facility’s launch, LDC will showcase product samples at the upcoming 2024 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California. Ferté concluded, “Leveraging our expertise, value chain, and global asset footprint, we aim to address current industry challenges with a unique and best-in-class product. This was made possible thanks to proprietary technology developed at our dedicated R&D center in Livermore, California, where we continue to build future solutions alongside our customers, including plans to expand beyond pea and soy, to offer a range of premium proteins.”