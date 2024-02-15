Vegan-Friendly Farmland: Source Agriculture Introduces Sustainable Farmland Investment Opportunities

Source Agriculture, a US farmland investor, is offering a new avenue for green investing, presenting opportunities in vegan-friendly and sustainable farmland.

The company recently announced its plans to file a Regulation A offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This step will qualify the company for a capital raise of up to $75 million, positioning it to meet its goal of becoming America’s largest farmland investment entity. Once qualified by the SEC, Source Agriculture will be able to receive investments from both accredited and non-accredited investors, providing a pathway for investors to access real estate income without the significant capital typically required to own farmland, through fractionalized ownership.

Source Agriculture isn’t solely focusing on farmland investments; it is actively exploring the intersection of agriculture, renewable energy, carbon credits, and the global water crisis. The company does not make investments in livestock farming, instead channeling funds to vegan-friendly sectors, including fresh produce like peas, berries, and cabbage, permanent crops such as orchards, trees, and vines, as well as soybeans and grains.

According to the company, many traditional Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) invest in farmlands located in regions facing severe water shortages and where agricultural practices are not up to the mark in terms of sustainability. This not only restricts the farm’s potential for carbon credit initiatives but also renders these areas unsuitable for renewable energy projects.

Future-focused farmland

Source’s strategy is to handpick its farm acquisitions with a forward-looking lens, ensuring that every piece of land added to its portfolio addresses future challenges. Source targets farmlands with nutrient-rich soil, abundant clean water, long growing seasons, and those situated in communities with a robust farming presence.

By acquiring high-quality farmland and leasing it to both corporate and independent farmers, Source Agriculture aims to generate continuous cash flow through rental yields, farm revenues, land appreciation, and leveraging carbon credits and renewable energy projects. The company claims it “aims to beat

historical returns on farmland, which has been between 11-13% annually.”

A representative from Source Agriculture told BNN Breaking, “The future of farming is not just about growing food; it’s about growing businesses.”