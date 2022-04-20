VegTech Invest Releases Video Describing Harmful Effects of Animal Ag For Earth Day

VegTech™ Invest, advisor to the VegTech Plant-based Innovation financial products, including the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index (Ticker EATVI), releases a no holds barred video for Earth Day, intending to educate the public on animal ag’s negative practices.

Animal ag: outdated in every way

“Animal agriculture is the leading cause of deforestation, a major contributor to climate change, and an inefficient, resource-intensive system that isn’t capable of feeding a growing population of almost 10 billion by 2050. An outdated system in every way, we wanted to share these facts with the financial community at large,” says CEO of VegTech™ Invest, Elysabeth Alfano.

“Plant-based Innovation and Alternative Proteins are disrupting the global food supply system. Made possible with plant-based innovation, alternative proteins create fewer greenhouse gas emissions, use less land and water and are cruelty-free, giving animals, people and the planet a chance at long-term survival,” says Elysabeth.

The Power of Impact

According to a University of Michigan Life Cycle Analysis, a Beyond Meat burger uses 99% less water, 93% less land, emits 90% fewer greenhouse gases and uses 46% less energy.

“Impact investing is more than dollars and cents,” says Fund Manager Dr. Sasha Goodman. “With this video, we want to share the power of investing for change and the hope that this message can bring to future generations faced with unsettling facts about our climate crisis”

“Plant-based innovations offer game-changing, sustainable solutions. As a bonus, investing for change in the early days of a megatrend can be financially rewarding. I believe investors can do well while doing good,” adds Goodman.

Watch the VegTech video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbao9IO1Jnc