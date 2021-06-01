Fava to Play Key Role in the Protein Transition as Global Ingredient Provider Plans Fava Protein Factory

Meelunie, a global leader in plant-based ingredients, believes that fava will play a key role in the protein transition. According to the company, Fava beans, otherwise known as broad beans, will help meet the growing demand for plant-based proteins while addressing deforestation, inefficiencies in global agriculture and other climate-related challenges.

The plant will feature state-of-the-art processing technology from SiccaDania and use a pioneering process methodology developed by the University of Copenhagen (UCPH) over 17 years of research.

“The UCPH breakthrough is multi-layered,” explains Gijs van Elst, head of the project at Meelunie. “Firstly, we have succeeded in eliminating the bitter taste of the fava bean, which makes it perfect for use in human nutrition – from dairy and meat alternatives to sports nutrition and gluten-free products. Plus, UCPH’s process is more efficient, so we can utilise the whole bean.”

Marco Heering, CEO of Meelunie, sees this plant as a significant step forward: “The lack of a non-tropical alternative to soy has been a handbrake in the protein transition for several years. Since fava beans thrive in non-tropical climates, such as Europe and North America, this plant can be a real gamechanger.”

The plant will be located near farmland that is ideal for growing fava beans and will produce high-quality fava ingredients. Fittingly, the factory design is also climate-friendly. “The water used in the production process will be filtered and reused to create a closed-loop system,” says Van Elst, “and we will collect the heat generated in production to reuse in the local community’s heating system.”

