GoodMills collaborates with Equinom for Unique Pea Variants Created With Artificial Intelligence

As the global pea protein market size is projected to grow from $745 million in 2020 to $1,400 million by 2025, GoodMills, Europe’s largest milling company, announces a new collaboration with Equinom, the plant tech company that creates new seed varieties using patented AI-driven breeding technology.

Equinom creates superior seeds naturally by crossbreeding exotic, ancient and modern varieties. Utilising its seed bank, Equinom employs computer-based breeding and traditional genomic technologies to predict and simulate new varieties.

Equinom reports it will research how best to crossbreed Yellow Pea seeds to achieve a tailored raw material with outstanding sensory properties: the ingredients derived from it are expected to be without off-flavours and provide ideal protein composition for an outstanding texture in finished products such as meat and dairy alternatives as well as pasta.

Michael Gusko, Global Innovation Director at GoodMills – GoodMills Group’s innovation task force, says: “In Equinom, we’ve found a partner with whom we can get to the heart of this challenge – by creating our own perfect raw material. As the two leading innovators in our fields, we’re always looking for inventive yet natural solutions, and we share the same passion: creating a sustainable, plant-based future.”

Rick Mignella, EVP & Managing Director, North America at Equinom says: “Our aim is to drive the global creation of truly healthy, appealing and sustainable non-GMO foods which are affordable to the masses. We are always happy to partner with passionate companies who are doing their bit to help future-proof the planet through plant-based innovations. We are confident that we’ll soon enable GoodMills to serve the market with a novel Yellow Pea-based ingredient that will make sustainable and delicious plant-based food more widely accessible.”

