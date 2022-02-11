PureField Ingredients Expands Wheat Protein Production by 50% Despite Shortage in The US

PureField Ingredients, the largest domestic supplier of wheat protein in the United States, just announced that it has completed the expansion of a US facility to meet the growing demand for wheat protein.

The expansion of its facility in Kansas commenced in 2020 and increased PureField’s annual production by 50% of its Heartland brand protein, positioning the company to help meet increasing demand from the rapidly expanding wheat protein market. This expansion enhances PureField’s ability to serve customers with its reliable, American-made wheat protein.

Wheat protein shortage in the US

While the global demand for wheat protein is increasing, the US is experiencing a wheat protein shortage due to a twofold plague in 2021, a low-protein winter wheat crop and limited spring wheat production. As reported by The Western Producer, spring wheat production was estimated to decrease by 42% in 2021 compared to last year’s level.

Brad Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of PureField Ingredients, comments on the recent challenges as follows: “By expanding our operations, PureField is helping our customers address increasing consumer demand for high-protein, plant-based, and non-GMO foods. Continued demand growth from the bakery, pet, packaged food, and vegetarian and vegan food markets, paired with recent challenges to the global supply chain, have resulted in a shortage of wheat protein in the United States. The expansion also allows us to continue supporting local farmers and, with the creation of additional employment opportunities, our community, as one of the largest employers in Russell, Kansas.”

Maintaining leadership role in the US

The recently-completed expansion is one of multiple projects that PureField has under development to serve the growing needs of its customers and enhance environmentally-sustainable production. Additionally, PureField is also proceeding with a second expansion of its wheat protein production in order to maintain its leadership position as a sustainable supplier of wheat protein.

Mark Zurcher, Chairman of PureField Ingredients, said, “This expansion further enhances PureField Ingredients’ leadership role in the high-protein, plant-based ingredient market. Additionally, the expansion allows PureField Ingredients to add significantly more new customers while taking partnerships and services with existing customers to the next level.”