PURIS to Work on Regenerative Farming in South Africa With LIVEKINDLY Co

Pure play plant-based ingredients company PURIS Holdings, the largest North American producer of pea protein and key supplier of plant protein to Beyond Meat, today announces the formation of two new joint ventures with the LIVEKINDLY Collective. They will begin in South Africa, where PURIS says its pea variety has excelled in early trials, on a “mission to introduce protein-rich, sustainable crops globally.”

Puris, which received an injection of $75 million from Cargill in 2019, when the pea protein industry began to witness phenomenal growth following the initial success of the Beyond Burger, also developed a pea starch alternative to gelatine, which is usually fabricated using animal bones.

The first new venture between LIVEKINDLY Co and Puris “will deliver innovation against plant protein industry waste streams, developing simple, clean, plant-based foods for like-minded brand partners that create food consumers want to eat and feel good about buying” and will invest in solutions to maximise the use of crops and mimimise waste.

The second venture is “focused on accelerating the global adoption of soil enhancing, protein rich crops,” through the employment of regenerative farming practices.

“The plant-based food industry is experiencing unparalleled growth, on track to hit $85 billion by 2030, and the full supply chain must scale along with it,” said Nicole Atchison, CEO of PURIS Holdings. “Joining forces with LIVEKINDLY Collective allows us to push all parts of the industry forward, ensuring it scales sustainably and affordably. Both LIVEKINDLY Collective and PURIS believe in a future where our food system is a force for good – benefiting people and planet.”

“What got us here won’t take us where we need to go,” said Mark Hassenkamp, Chief Agriculture Operations Director of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “We are facing an existential question of how to feed ourselves in the face of growing demand, diminishing resources and the need for sustainability. Together with PURIS, we can accelerate the growing global plant-based food conversion by realizing seed to silo cost efficiencies, leveraging unique germplasm, digital tools and operational scale to grow more clean, affordable, high quality food.”

“LIVEKINDLY Collective and PURIS Holdings are mission-aligned on the need for transformation of the global food system to one that supports the health of people and protects the planet,” said Kees Kruythoff, CEO and Chairman of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “We are excited to bring our strengths together to accelerate the production and accessibility of plant-based products at scale.”

