AKUA Launches Krab Cakes Made With Sustainable Kelp

AKUA, producer of the “world’s first” Kelp Burger, launches its latest NPD — Krab Cakes — on Wednesday, July 20.

AKUA creates plant-based foods from locally sourced and regeneratively ocean-farmed kelp, one of the most sustainable and nutrient-dense food sources on the planet, debuting back in 2019 with initial product Kelp Jerky.

The Brooklyn brand has received accolades from Fast Company, TIME, and Travel + Leisure for its burger product, and secured $3.2 million last November in a seed round featuring New England Patriots coach and former linebacker Jerod Mayo, beauty founder Cristina Carlino, SmartyPants CEO Courtney Nichols Gould, and Sir Kensington’s co-founder Brandon Child.

AKUA says that the Krab Cakes, created with a blend of kelp, cannellini beans, Dijon mustard, artichokes, garlic, onion and celery, are “thick, firm and chewy with hints of lemon and pepper, pairing perfectly with vegan tartar sauce, spicy mayo or remoulade.”

AKUA utilises ocean-farmed kelp, a zero-input crop that requires no fresh water, no fertilizer, no feed and no arid land to grow. Known as a powerhouse of nutritional benefits, kelp is a sea veggie loaded with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber and protein. The kelp in AKUA’s Krab Cake is rich in vitamins A, B6, and K, as well as zinc, calcium, folate, potassium and iron. Kelp also filters carbon and nitrogen from the water and creates new jobs for coastal communities.

The Krab Cakes will be available from July 20 at the AKUA site or using this direct link, retailing at $119.99 for 16 Krab Cakes