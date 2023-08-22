South Korea: Daesang Says Newly Developed Ingredient “Has the Potential to Revolutionize the Plant-Based food Industry”

As more and more food producers look towards algae and microalgae for their myriad health and sustainability benefits, leading Korean food and beverage company, Daesang, announces the development of GoldRella, stating to vegconomist that it is currently marketing the new product to food manufacturers around the world and believes GoldRella has the potential to revolutionize the plant-based food industry and help to make plant-based foods more appealing to a wider range of consumers.

GoldRella is made from Chlorella, a type of microalgae that is rich in protein, fiber, vitamins & minerals, and other nutrients. It is a nutrient-rich superfood that is high in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, especially vitamin B12. Further properties as listed on the company’s website include liver health benefits and the masking of off-flavors in soy.

Sustainable and widely applicable

Described as a next-generation plant-based food solution that can be used to improve the taste, texture, appearance, and functionality of plant-based foods, GoldRella is highly sustainable, can be grown in a relatively short amount of time, and requires far less water and land than traditional animal proteins

While companies such as Sophie’s Bionutrients in Singapore are harnessing chlorella for use in ice cream and other animal-free dairy applications, Daesang says this ingredient has a mild, umami flavor that can be used in a variety of savory foods, and can be easily applied to egg alternatives, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meat. Furthermore, it offers high water holding capacity, and emulsion capacity, and is heat-stable, making it easy to incorporate into a variety of food products.

Additionally, GoldRella offers several functional properties that make it a valuable ingredient for plant-based foods. For example, it has good water-holding capacity and emulsion capacity which means that it can be easily incorporated into a variety of food products. It is also heat-stable, so it can be used in cooked foods without losing its nutritional value or functional properties.

Founder, Mr. Jin Young Jeon (Ph.D / Microalgae research team leader), explains: “In recent years, there has been a steady increase in demand for plant-based foods around the world. It has been driven by factors such as health consciousness, sustainability concerns, and the increasing number of individuals adopting vegetarian or flexitarian diets. While many people are choosing plant-based products to fit into their modern lifestyles, they still crave the familiar flavors and textures associated with original animal products. Daesang can provide a solution with GoldRella, a sustainable microalgae-based ingredient. GoldRella is a next-generation plant-based food ingredient that will help improve taste and texture and contribute to nutritional supplementation as a whole food.”