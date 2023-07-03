CP Kelko to Develop BREWZA Line of Coffee Products From Roasted Giant Kelp

Richard H. Davis, the President and CEO of ingredients company CP KELCO, has announced the company’s forthcoming venture into the production and marketing of a new range of coffee alternatives named BREWZA.

The beverages are derived from seaweed and aim to provide a more sustainable option for coffee enthusiasts. Among the offerings in the BREWZA line will be BREWZA KELP KOFFEE, an instant powdered beverage formulated to enhance mental focus, and replenish energy levels. The inspiration for this seaweed-based coffee alternative struck Davis while investigating ways to repurpose and recycle coffee grounds for decaffeinated coffee.

Kelp, the superfood from the sea

Kelp, a nutrient-packed algae and a rich source of iodine, potassium, magnesium, iron, and calcium, have been found to play a role in combating heart disease, cancer, and other diseases as well as the promotion of healthy nails, blood vessels, and digestion. Kelp contains 10 times more calcium than dairy milk and more Vitamin C than orange juice.



As such, this seaweed ingredient has been leveraged in several products, with noteworthy vegan producers including Akua; Atlantic Sea Farms; Mind Blown Seafood in food, as well as Algiknit in textiles. However, this may well be the first known coffee product created from made from roasted giant kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera), and red seaweed (Asparagopsis taxiformis), along with natural flavors and caffeine.

Richard H. Davis, an inventor, entrepreneur, and veteran of the United States Merchant Marine, contributes as a photojournalist for Soft Drinks International Magazine in Britain, and has been featured on national and regional media platforms, including CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, and ABC News. His insights have been sought by publications such as The New York Times, among many others.

“Giant kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera) provides the essential structure for an ecosystem that harbors an amazing diversity of organisms. From an ecological standpoint, giant kelp is comparable to framework-building corals on tropical reefs,” said Robin Elahi, a lecturer at Stanford University’s Hopkins Marine Station. “There’s an intrinsic value to the biodiversity of kelp forests, but there is also a social and economic importance associated with these striking ecosystems.”

BREWZA KELP KOFFEE is not suitable for children, individuals with diabetes, or those who are sensitive to caffeine.