SEAFOOD REBOOT Secures €3.2M to Create the Next Gen Algae Seafood (R)evolution

French foodtech startup SEAFOOD REBOOT contacts vegconomist to report that it has completed a €3.2M pre-seed round for its algae-based alt seafood, less than six months after it was founded.

The young company was initially conceived as a spin-off of Algama Foods, the algae specialist that received the FEAMP 2020 Blue Economy Window €2 million grant for its “Seafood Algternative” range of smoked salmon strips and tuna flakes. Executive Chairman François Blum and CEO Simon Ferniot met with Algama’s founder Alvyn Severien in October 2021 and the idea for SEAFOOD REBOOT was born.

Harnessing the infinite potential of the oceans

The Paris based startup says it is developing the next generation of plant-based seafood products, leveraging the team’s extensive knowledge and expertise on algae and seaweed, convinced of the “infinite potential and pivotal role of the oceans” as a source of unlimited creativity. The team recently onboarded Isabelle Chambaud PhD., previously with the Danone Group for over 20 years, as Innovation Director.

The round was led by DEMETER PARTNERS together with SENSEII Ventures, Founders Future Good, and Beyond Impact. The funds will allow the finalisation of its R&D works; the preparation of its first-generation alt seafood products for market; and most notably, the construction of a first pilot production facility scheduled to be operational in S1-2023.

“In the light of the climate change emergency and the rapid deterioration of all forms of marine life, the public becomes more and more aware and thus conscious of the need for a change in our diet habits”, explain the two co-founders. “SEAFOOD REBOOT is dedicated to playing a major part in this (r)evolution by creating and marketing a new generation of plant-based seafood products made from algae ingredients and available to all consumers with unequaled taste, texture, and nutritional profile.”