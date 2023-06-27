Sophie’s BioNutrients Unveils Chlorella-Based Ice Cream Containing More Iron and B12 Than Dairy

Sophie’s BioNutrients, a B2B food tech based in Singapore, announces it has collaborated with the Danish Technological Institute (DTI) to produce a chlorella-based ice cream, which it says provides more B12 and iron than most dairy or plant-based alternatives.

Sophie’s specializes in microalgae innovations with its previous breakthroughs including the world’s first algae-based milk which was revealed in 2021, as well as the first microalgae-based cheese developed in partnership with the Ingredion Idea Labs innovation center.

Provides nutrients absent in traditional dairy

According to Sophie’s, a 1 oz serving of chlorella ice cream has the potential to provide double the recommended daily intake of Vitamin B12. Chlorella is also a good source of iron – a nutrient absent in cow’s milk. Furthermore, chlorella is sustainably grown and harvested within three days in a protected environment, carrying a much lower carbon footprint than dairy farming.

Made with Sophie’s dairy-free Chlorella Protein Concentrate, the ice cream innovation entails a neutral-hued microalgae flour naturally cultivated from Chlorella vulgaris which it states is US GRAS and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) approved as food ingredients. To create the ice cream, the team at Sophie’s worked with DTI’s technical experts to perform an initial screening of the ingredient’s potential, before combining it with functional ingredients that mimicked ice cream’s natural texture. The finished product can be used to make several popular ice cream flavors.

Twice the RDI of B12

“Microalgae is one of the most nutrient-rich and versatile resources on the planet,” said Eugene Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Sophie’s BioNutrients. “Today we have shown another facet of the unlimited possibilities this superfood can offer – a dairy and lactose-free alternative to ice cream that, thanks to microalgae, offers a higher nutrition content than most available dairy-free alternatives. We are incredibly excited for this development in allergen-free foods and the prospect of more inclusive dining.”

“Microalgae is definitely part of the future,” said Anne Louise Dannesboe Nielsen, Director of Food Technology at the Danish Technological Institute. “It is a sustainable ingredient with a lot of potential in multiple food applications. At DTI, we are increasingly experiencing interest in microalgae and are eager to help grow, understand and explore its potential.”