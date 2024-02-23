Sway Launches Seaweed Pellets to Replace Single-Use Plastics at Scale, Following $5M Funding Round

California-based Sway, a startup creating biodegradable alternatives to plastic, has introduced Thermoplastic Seaweed (TPSea), a “breakthrough” biopolymer resin made from seaweed and plants to replace plastic pellets in single-use packaging manufacturing.

The launch follows a successful $5 million seed round led by Third Nature Investments. The Helm, Alante Capital, BAM Ventures, Superorganism, and other investors also backed Sway in this round.

The funds will help Sway expand its product portfolio and fuel marketing initiatives targeted at the fashion, food, and home goods sectors to accelerate product adoption.

“We believe everyday materials should help to replenish the planet from sea to soil. The launch of our thermoplastic seaweed materials, along with an influx of new capital targeted at scaling production, signifies tangible progress toward a more circular future,” says Julia Marsh, CEO & co-founder of Sway.

Thermoplastic seaweed pellets

The company says that it invested years in R&D to create its biopolymer resin TPSea, the base ingredient of its product portfolio.

TPSea is crafted from the natural seaweed polymer sourced from sustainable ocean farms and plants. It is said to be a 100% biobased, home-compostable, and microplastic-free ingredient capable of replacing petroleum-based pellets.

Products made with Sway’s pellets are said to provide strength and durability while reducing plastic pollution with biologically degradable options. According to Sway, its resin pellets are designed to easily integrate with existing commercial plastic manufacturing, allowing seaweed to finally replace plastic at large scale.

Poly bags, retail bags, and wrappers

Founded by Marsh, Matt Mayes, and Leland Maschmeyer, Sway is a cleantech startup creating biodegradable, seaweed-based alternatives to plastic, starting with flexible packaging.

According to Sway, the packaging sector is the largest generator of single-use plastic waste ­in the world. However, its portfolio offers solutions for approximately 30% of all single-use plastic packaging.

Sway’s portfolio debuted in Paris at Biofabricate 2024 in January. It includes flexible packaging applications such as polybags, retail bags, and food wrappers for consumer brands. Their patent-pending products are said to match the performance and attributes of plastics and are designed to plug into existing infrastructure.

Sway won first place in the TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Prize 2023.

“Our expansive network of eco-conscious brands are always looking for restorative alternatives to today’s mainstream packaging materials. We see this demand across all industries, from food to fashion to cosmetics,” says Saloni Doshi, CEO of EcoEnclose.