VivoMega’s New Omega-3 Supplements from Microalgae Gain V-Label Certification

GC Rieber VivoMega, a Norwegian manufacturer of fish oils, has expanded into the algae oil market with a new line of vegan DHA Omega-3 concentrates derived from marine microalgae. Today, the company announces that it has received the International V-Label certification for its new vegan products.

Established in Switzerland in 1996, the V-Label certification has set a precise definition and criteria to classify products as vegan or vegetarian to ensure the quality and the origin of ingredients while allowing consumers to identify products quickly.

“This certification further helps validate our efforts to provide a superior product with exceptional purity parameters and optimal sensory profiles. We launched our vegan DHA omega-3 at Expo West this year and received great customer feedback and engagement,” said Ståle Søfting, Sales and Marketing Director of GC Rieber VivoMega.

Plant-based omega-3

GC Rieber VivoMega says it has developed a platform capable of producing potent and stable omega-3 concentrates to improve human health. These fatty acids offer health benefits for the heart, brain, eyes, and more.

The company utilizes advanced proprietary technology specially designed to extract oils from microalgae using a gentle and non-invasive process at low temperatures, preventing oxidation. This technology also ensures efficient resource utilization while minimizing waste.

VivoMega’s vegan supplements are said to include every “relevant” fatty acid and offers the highest oxidation levels in the market. They can retain their freshness, optimal taste, smell, and color for three years.

Additionally, VivoMega has launched what it claims to be a world-first technology, VivoSens®, developed to analyze the components contributing to the taste and smell of omega-3 oils, allowing the company to optimize its process and products.

The Norwegian biotech adds that VivoMega Algae Oils fully align with the EU Green Deal initiatives and the UN Global Compact guidelines.

“Microalgae represents a new, plant based and highly potent source of Omega-3 DHA. This is a premium product catered to new consumer behaviours, needs and environmental concerns,” states the company on its website.