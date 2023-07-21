$11+ Bn 3D Food Printing Markets: Extrusion, Powder Binding Deposition – Global Forecast to 2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “3D Food Printing Market by Offering, Printing Method (Layer-by-layer, Mold-based), Printing Technology (Extrusion, Powder Binding Deposition), Ingredient Form (Pastes and Purees, Powdered Ingredients), End User, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

With a projected value of $11.3 billion by 2030 and a remarkable CAGR of 50.2% from 2023 to 2030, the 3D food printing market is experiencing significant growth.

The market’s expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for gourmet food and the adoption of 3D printing technology to produce plant-based meat alternatives and reduce food wastage. However, challenges such as long processing times and the perceived lack of flavor and texture compared to traditionally manufactured food products pose limitations.

Nonetheless, the food & hospitality industries’ growing interest in 3D food printing technology and ongoing research initiatives to develop innovative models present promising opportunities for market growth.

Based on offering, the 3D food printing market is segmented into machines & accessories, software, and services. In 2023, the machines & accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wider usage of 3D printing technology in food industries for personalized nutrition, automated cooking, and reduction in food wastage, among other applications. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on printing method, the 3D food printing market is segmented into layer-by-layer and mold-based. In 2023, the layer-by-layer segment is expected to account for the larger share of the 3D food printing market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the method’s wide usage in different applications, its ability to design complex-shaped products, and easily add specific ingredients selected as per customer preferences. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on printing technology, the 3D food printing market is segmented into extrusion, powder binding deposition, inkjet printing, and bio-printing. The extrusion segment is further sub-segmented into soft-materials extrusion, melting extrusion, and hydrogel-forming extrusion. The powder binding deposition segment is further sub-segmented into selective laser sintering, liquid binding, and selective hot air sintering and melting.

In 2023, the extrusion segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed due to the technology’s ability to achieve the output of conventional food extrusion processing physically with digitalized designs and personalized nutrition control.

Also, extrusion is a digitally controlled, robotic construction process that can produce complex-shaped 3D food products. However, the powder binding deposition segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on ingredient form, the 3D food printing market is segmented into pastes and purees, powdered ingredients, and cells. The pastes and purees segment is further sub-segmented into dough, puree, jelly & frosting, mashed fruits & vegetables, cheese, and other pastes and purees. The powdered ingredients segment is further sub-segmented into sugar, chocolate powder, protein powder, flour, and other powdered ingredients.

In 2023, the pastes and purees segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the ingredients’ structural properties and easy usage with 3D food printing technologies. Also, the increasing demand for customized paste and puree-based products supports the segment’s large market share. However, the powdered ingredients segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the 3D food printing market is segmented into restaurants, big-scale catering, bakeries & confectionaries, and other end users. The restaurants segment is further sub-segmented into QSR/fast food restaurants, casual dining restaurants, cafes, and fine dining/gourmet restaurants.

In 2023, the bakeries & confectionaries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized meals and luxury dining and the rising consumption of plant-based meat products across the globe. However, the restaurants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The major factor driving the market’s growth in North America is the increasing technological progress in all aspects of food technology, rapidly rising awareness regarding 3D-printed and plant-based meat products, and the increasing demand for vegan alternatives to meat products.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of offering, printing method, printing technology, ingredient form, end user, and country?

What is the historical market for 3D food printing across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the 3D food printing market?

Who are the major players in the 3D food printing market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the 3D food printing market?

What are the different growth strategies adopted by major players operating in the 3D food printing market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the 3D food printing market and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Trends: Increased Emphasis on Product Customization Across Industries

Technology Trends: Use of AI in 3D Printing

Transformative Potential of 3D Food Printing

Use Cases of 3D Food Printing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Parameters of Textural Properties of Printed Products

Regulations for 3D Food Printer Filaments

Value Chain Analysis

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

TNO (Netherlands)

Natural Machines (Spain)

Wiiboox (China)

byFlow B.V. (Netherlands)

Dovetailed (U.K.)

PancakeBot (U.S.)

BeeHex LLC (U.S.)

Print4Taste GmbH (Germany)

Changxing Shiyin Technology Co. Ltd. (China).

Scope of the report:

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Offering

Machines & Accessories

Software

Services

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Printing Method

Layer-by-layer

Mold-based

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Printing Technology

Extrusion

Soft-materials Extrusion

Melting Extrusion

Hydrogel-forming Extrusion

Powder Binding Deposition

Selective Laser Sintering

Liquid Binding

Selective Hot Air Sintering and Melting

Inkjet Printing

Bio-printing

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Ingredient Form

Pastes and Purees

Dough

Puree

Jelly & Frosting

Mashed Fruits & Vegetables

Cheese

Other Pastes and Purees

Powdered Ingredients

Sugar

Chocolate Powder

Protein Powder

Flour

Other Powdered Ingredients

Cells

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by End User

Restaurants

QSR/Fast Food Restaurants

Casual Dining Restaurants

Cafes

Fine Dining/Gourmet Restaurants

Big Scale Caterings

Bakery & Confectionaries

Other End Users

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Australia & New Zealand

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Denmark

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

