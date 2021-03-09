2021 Canada Plant Protein Business – Market Size and Forecast Across 50+ Segments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Canada Plant Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook Series – Market Size and Forecast Across 50+ Segments – by Product Categories, Ingredients, Distribution Channels, Functional Type, Price Point, and Consumer Demographics – Updated in Q1, 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The plant protein market in Canada has recorded a strong growth with a CAGR of 23.7% during 2018-2020. According to the Q4 2020 Global Plant Protein Survey, plant protein in Canada is gaining traction among health-conscious consumers in recent years.

Large consumer food companies are launching plant-based alternatives to cater to the changing consumers’ preferences. New product developments and a rising number of product launches in this segment are changing the overall outlook of the plant protein industry.

The market growth has been also fueled by the ongoing COVID – 19 pandemic. The demand for plant protein products is expected to increase significantly over the short to medium term.

Plant protein industry is expected to continue to grow in Canada over the forecast period. It is expected to record a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2027. The plant protein consumption in the country will increase from US$ 502.4 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1275.5 million by 2027.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in plant protein industry in Canada. This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product categories, ingredients, applications, key cities, competing protein segments, price point, and shift in consumption by consumer demographics.

This is a databook offering, and it provides data-centric analysis of plant protein market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Plant Protein Consumption by Ingredients: Provides a detailed view of opportunities across key plant protein ingredients (Soy, Pea, Beans & Lentils, Hemp, Flaxseed, Pumpkin & Other Seeds, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Spirulina & Seaweed, and Nuts).

Plant Protein Consumption by Functional Product Type: Plant protein consumption breakdown by 4 segments – Ready to Eat, Ready to Drink, Ready to Mix, and Ready to Cook.

Plant Protein Consumption by Product Categories: Detailed market size and forecast by eight product categories – Nutrition Supplements, Protein Bars, Sports Nutrition, Meal Alternative, Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Bakery Products, and Infant Formulas.

Plant Protein Sales by Channel: Sales breakdown by online vs. offline channels.

Plant Protein Sales by Retail Outlet: Sales breakdown by retail outlets grouped by four categories – Diversified Stores, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Stores, Healthcare and Fitness Centers, and Specialist Sports Stores.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Quantified details on changing consumer preferences along with forecast.

Plant Protein Consumption by Price Points: Plant protein demand analysis by price points – Premium, Mid-Tier, and Low End.

Plant Protein Consumption by Cities: Plant protein demand analysis by key cities grouped under three segments – Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3.

Plant Protein Consumption by Consumer Demographics: Plant protein demand/consumption analysis by age, gender, and income levels.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of plant protein industry opportunity in Canada, providing market size across 50+ segments.

Key Topics Covered:

About this Report

Canada Protein Consumption Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Canada Plant Protein Demand Analysis by Demographics

Canada Plant Protein Market Size and Forecast by Ingredients, 2018-2027

Canada Plant Protein Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories, 2018-2027

Canada Plant Protein Demand Analysis by Price Point

Canada Plant Protein Market Size and Forecast by Functional Segment, 2018-2027

Canada Plant Protein Demand Analysis by City

