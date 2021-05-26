$27.05 Billion Alternative Protein Markets, 2027 Emerging Alternative Protein, Adolescent Alternative Protein, Matured Alternative Protein – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type (Emerging Alternative Protein, Adolescent Alternative Protein, Matured Alternative Protein), Application (Plant-Based Products, Insect-Based Products, Microbial Products) – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Alternative Proteins Market is expected to reach $27.05 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This market is majorly driven by factors such as growing urbanization, growing venture investments in alternative protein companies, innovation in food technology, high nutritional value of edible insects, and environmental sustainability with production & consumption of alternative protein.

Moreover, new product launches and increasing inclination towards a vegan diet further support this market’s growth. However, the high cost of alternative proteins and significant preference for animal-based products hinders this market’s growth to some extent. On the other hand, increasing soy-free and gluten-free trend poses a challenge to the global alternative proteins market.

In 2020, the matured alternative proteins segment accounted for the largest share of the overall alternative proteins market. This segment’s leading position is mainly attributed to higher consumer acceptance level, the presence of a large number of manufacturers, lower cost than other alternative proteins, increased demand for plant-based products, easy availability of raw materials, and many applications in various industries.

However, the emerging alternative proteins segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment’s rapid growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for environment-friendly protein-rich food, rising investment in novel protein farming, and altering attitudes towards insects and single-cell protein as food.

The plant protein-based products segment accounted for the largest share of the overall alternative proteins market in 2020. This segment’s large share is mainly attributed to the growing vegetarian and vegan population, growing demand for clean label products, and increasing investment and expansion plans implemented by plant-based product manufacturers.

However, the edible insect protein-based products segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the high nutritional value of insects, increasing demand for novel food products, and environmental sustainability with the production and consumption of insects.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall alternative proteins market in 2020. Some of the major drivers for the growth of this market include the deep-rooted food and animal feed industry, rising concerns over animal products and proteins, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, increased investments in alternative protein products, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and technological advancement in the food industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Urbanization with New Consumer Aspiration

Growing Venture Investments in Alternative Protein Companies

Innovation in Food Technology

High Nutritional Value of Edible Insects

Environmental Sustainability with Production and Consumption of Alternative Proteins

Restraints

High Cost of Alternative Proteins

Preference for Animal-Based Products

Opportunities

Increasing Inclination Towards Vegan Diet

Trends

Development of Lab-Grown Meat

Lab-Meat Market-Pricing Analysis

Potential Market Assessment for Lab-Meat

Scope of the report

Alternative Proteins Market, by Stage/Type

Emerging Alternative Proteins

Insect Proteins

Algae Proteins

Duckweed Proteins

Adolescent Alternative Proteins

Pea Proteins

Rice Proteins

Corn Proteins

Potato Proteins

Others

Mature Alternative Proteins

Soy Proteins

Wheat Proteins

Canola Proteins

Mycoproteins

Mushrooms Proteins

Others

Alternative Proteins Market, by Application

Insect Protein-based Products

Value-added Whole Insects

Animal and Pet Feed Products

Value-added Insect Powder

Insect Protein Bars and Protein Shakes

Insect Baked Products and Snacks

Insect Confectionaries

Insect Beverages

Others

Plant Protein-based Products

Foods and Beverages

Animal Feed

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Microbial Protein-based Products

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Others

Alternative Proteins Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Freres Le Romain

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Now Foods

Tate & Lyle PLC

Axiom Foods Inc.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Beneo GmbH (A Part of Sudzucker AG)

Glanbia PLC

Sotexpro

Farbest Brands

CHS Inc.

AgriProtein

Ynsect SAS

Enterra Feed Corporation

Protix B.V.

Proti-Farm Holding NV

Entomo Farms

Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd.

Aspire Food Group

Tiny Farms

EntoCube Ltd.

EnviroFlight Corporatio

Haocheng Mealworm Inc.

Jr Unique Foods Ltd.

Armstrong Cricket Georgia

Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch

DIC Corporation

Cellana Inc.

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

Cyanotech Corporation

BlueBiotech International GmbH

AlgaTechologies Ltd.

Pond Technologies Inc.

E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.

AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd.

Corbion N.V.

Sun Chlorella Corporation

Plantible Foods, Inc.

MycoTechnology Inc.

3F BIO Ltd.

FEBICO Group (Far East Bio-Tec. Co. Ltd.)

Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG

Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd.

Far East Microalgae Ind, Co., Ltd. (FEMICO)

Parabel Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1vyvv

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900