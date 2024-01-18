$40+ Billion Alternative Protein Market – Global Forecast to 2030: Increasing Venture Investments and Demand for Environmental Sustainable Protein Fueling Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Alternative Protein Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global alternative proteins market is projected to reach $40.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030

The growth of this market is driven by rapid urbanization and growing consumer aspirations, increasing venture investments in the alternative proteins industry, innovations in food technologies, the high nutritional value of edible insects, and the environmental sustainability of alternative protein production and consumption.

However, the higher costs of alternative proteins compared to conventional proteins and consumers’ high preference for animal-based products restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, consumers’ increasing inclination toward plant-based foods is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in the alternative proteins market.

Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of protein-rich diets, the increasing technological advancements in the food & beverages industry, the fast-growing economy, and the wide availability of raw materials.

In 2023, the plant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative proteins market.

The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand from food & beverage manufacturers, the huge availability of raw materials for processing, and lower cost than other alternative proteins. However, the insect proteins segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly protein-rich food and the rising investments in edible insect farming.

In 2023, the plant protein-based applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative proteins market.

The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing vegetarian and vegan population, consumers’ rising demand for clean-label products, and the increasing investments and expansions by plant-based product manufacturers. However, the insect protein-based applications segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2023, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global insect proteins market.

The large share of this segment is driven by the growing food shortage worldwide, the increasing consumption of processed whole insects as food, and the rising demand for high-quality alternative protein and amino acid sources among end users.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current revenue generated by alternative proteins globally?

At what rate is the global alternative proteins demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global alternative proteins market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type and applications are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global alternative proteins market?

Who are the major players in the global alternative proteins market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global alternative proteins market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Rapid Urbanization and Growing Consumer Aspirations Driving the Demand for Alternative Proteins

Increasing Venture Investments Boosting the Production of Alternative Proteins

Innovations In Food Technologies Supporting the Growth of the Alternative Proteins Market

High Nutritional Value Driving the Consumption of Edible Insects

Increasing Focus On Environmental Sustainability Driving the Production and Consumption of Alternative Proteins

High Costs Impacting the Adoption of Alternative Proteins

Consumer Preference for Animal-Based Products Hampering Market Growth

Consumers’ Increasing Inclination Toward Plant-Based Diets Positively Influencing the Demand for Alternative Proteins

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Roquette Freres (France)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (U.S.)

Now Health Group Inc. (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.)

Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada)

BENEO GmbH (A Part of Sudzucker AG) (Germany)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Sotexpro (France)

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.)

CHS Inc. (U.S.)

Ynsect (SAS) (France)

Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada)

Protix B.V. (Netherlands)

Entomo Farms (Canada)

Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

Aspire Food Group (U.S.)

EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.)

Haocheng Mealworm Inc. (China)

JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand)

Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia (U.S.)

Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch (U.S.)

Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Cellena Inc. (U.S.)

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

Bluebiotech International GmbH (Germany)

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Canada)

E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited (India)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

MycoTechnology Inc. (U.S.)

Enough. (U.K.)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)

Plantible Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Parabel Nutritional Inc. (U.S.)

Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Far East Microalgae Industries

Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Roquette Klotze Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany)

Yaeyama Shokusan Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Unibio Group (Denmark)

String Bio (India)

Calysta Inc. (U.S.)

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China)

Lesaffre (France)

Scope of the Report:

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment – by Type

Plant Proteins

Soy Proteins

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Other Soy Proteins

Wheat Proteins

Vital Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Textured Wheat Protein

Pea Proteins

Pea Protein Isolate

Pea Protein Concentrate

Textured Pea Protein

Pea Protein Hydrolysate

Pea Flour

Other Pea Proteins

Canola Proteins

Canola Protein Isolate

Canola Protein Concentrate

Other Canola Proteins

Potato Proteins

Potato Protein Concentrate

Potato Protein Isolate

Rice Proteins

Rice Protein Isolate

Rice Protein Concentrate

Rice Protein Hydrolysate

Corn Proteins

Corn Protein Isolate

Corn Protein Concentrate

Corn Protein Hydrolysate

Other Plant Proteins

Insect Proteins

Crickets

Black Soldier Fly

Other Insect Proteins

Microbial Proteins

Algae Proteins

Fungal Proteins

Mycoprotein

Mushroom Protein

Yeast Protein

Bacterial Proteins

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment – by Application

Plant Protein-based Applications

Foods & Beverage

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Bakery

Meat Analogs

Dairy Alternatives

Cereals & Snacks

Beverages

Other Food & Beverage Applications

Animal Feed

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Other Plant Protein-based Applications

Insect Protein-based Applications

Food & Beverage

Processed Whole Insects

Processed Insect Powder

Insect Protein Bars & Shakes

Insect Baked Products & Snacks

Insect Confectioneries

Insect Beverages

Other Food & Beverage Applications

Feed

Animal Feed

Aquaculture Feed

Pet Food

Microbial Protein-based Applications

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Other Microbial Protein-based Applications

Alternative Proteins Market Assessment – by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Ecuador

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

