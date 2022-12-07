$60.7 Billion Worldwide Soy Food Industry to 2027 – Featuring Dean Foods, Eden Foods, Harvest Innovations and Cargill Among Others

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global soy food market reached a value of US$ 44.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.92% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Blue Diamond Growers

Dean Foods

Earth’s Own Food Company

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods Group

Harvest Innovations

House Foods America Holding

Archer Daniels Midland

Miracle Soybean Food International Corp

Cargill

Nordic Soya Oy

Victoria Group

Hain Celestial

Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Soybean is a type of legume, native to East Asia, which is low in saturated fats but high in protein, vitamin C and folate. It is a good source of iron, fiber, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and omega-3 fatty acids. As a result of its nutrient content, it offers various health benefits such as lowering the blood cholesterol level, increasing bone density and minimizing the risk of developing cancer. It is widely used as an alternative of meat in several dishes and is added in various vegan-friendly food products. The rising demand for plant-based foods is strengthening the growth of the soy food market across the globe.

Soybean is used for preparing numerous products including soymilk, soy flour, tofu, tamari, tempeh, edamame, miso, natto and teriyaki. Currently, the demand for tofu is rising around the world, especially among the vegan and vegetarian population. It is an excellent substitute for cheese, which can be consumed by lactose intolerant consumers. The growing sales of tofu can also be accredited to its resemblance to meat in its form, color, taste and texture.

Apart from this, other soy food products such as snacks and beverages are also experiencing steady growth in their demand worldwide on account of the growing health awareness among consumers. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce new variants of soy food products to expand their product portfolio and attract new consumers.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global soy food market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, category, distribution channel and end-use.

Breakup by Product Type:

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Soy Milk

Soy Oil

Tofu

Others

Breakup by Category:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Bakery and Confectionary

Functional Foods

Infant Nutrition

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global soy food market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global soy food market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global soy food market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global soy food market?

5. What is the breakup of the global soy food market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global soy food market based on the category?

7. What is the breakup of the global soy food market based on the distribution channel?

8. What are the key regions in the global soy food market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global soy food market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z497ve

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900