$80.86 Billion Mushroom Markets: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global mushroom market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global mushroom market to reach a value of US$ 80.86 Billion by 2026.

Shitake, button, oyster, paddy, milky and reishi are the most common types of available edible mushrooms, which are directly consumed by the households as well as finding extensive applicability across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various kinds of non-edible mushrooms are also utilized in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

The growing food and beverage industry, along with the rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to shifting dietary preferences toward vegan foods, mushrooms are being preferred as a protein, vitamin and mineral rich substitute of meat.

Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the pharmaceutical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Mushrooms consist of compounds that aid in the treatment of diseases, such as hypercholesterolemia and hypertension.

Furthermore, they have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antitumor properties, owing to which they are extensively utilized in the manufacturing of medicines. Additionally, various advancements in mushroom packaging technologies are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are developing humidity-regulating packaging materials that prevent water condensation on mushrooms, thus prolonging their shelf-life.

Other factors, including the increasing consumption of organic food products, rapid urbanization and rising consumer expenditure capacities, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mushroom market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mushroom market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mushroom type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mushroom market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

OKECHAMP S.A.

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

The Mushroom Company

Breakup by Mushroom Type:

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

Breakup by Form:

Fresh Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Sector

Direct Consumption

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

