Rule Breaker Secures Funding From Bimbo Ventures

Following Significant Year of Growth, Rule Breaker Snacks Secures First Minority Funding to Drive Future Expansion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rule Breaker Snacks®, maker of innovative vegan, gluten-free, allergy-friendly treats today announces Bimbo Ventures, the venture capital arm of Grupo Bimbo, has made a minority investment in the company. Grupo Bimbo S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries is known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. The funding marks the first external funding for Rule Breaker Snacks.

Founded in 2015, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy and wheat. All Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are packed with protein and fiber. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in both singles and Bite formats and in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P’Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie. Driving off its success, the company recently introduced its first Limited Edition seasonal flavor to the portfolio, Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites.

The original bean-based brownies and blondies now loved as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of Rule Breaker Snacks founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide and are seeing skyrocketing growth through online and specialty channels.

“It has been an amazing journey for us over the past few years, and we have so many great things on the horizon,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We are thrilled to have Bimbo Ventures behind us to help drive future growth and opportunity for Rule Breaker Snacks!”

For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on company news and information follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Rule Breaker Snacks

Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.

