Amy’s Kitchen Voluntarily Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in a Single Lot of Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze

PETALUMA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amy’s Kitchen is initiating a voluntary Class I recall of Lot 60J0421 of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze due to the potential of having trace amounts of milk, which is not declared on the product label. The company is recalling this single lot out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk. Such consumers should not eat Lot 60J0421 of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze to avoid the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

This recall only involves Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze containing the following “Best By” date, UPC and Lot Code:

Product Name Best Before Date UPC Lot Code Territory Size Vegan Organic Mac & Cheeze Best Before 10/2023 42272-00043 60J0421 US 8-ounce

Amy’s is working with its retail and distribution customers nationwide to ensure that any remaining inventory of the impacted lot of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze is removed from distribution. No other Amy’s Kitchen products are impacted.

Consumers should check their home freezers for the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze with Lot Code 60J0421, and should not consume them. Please discard or return the affected product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

After receiving a test result from a third-party laboratory indicating one of the meals in the lot contained trace amounts of milk protein, Amy’s immediately contacted the FDA and is notifying all customers to discard any product on shelves or in distribution. In total, 15,626 cases of Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze are being recalled.

At Amy’s Kitchen, the safety of consumers is the top priority. Amy’s follows the highest possible food safety and quality control standards to ensure the safety and full enjoyment of its meals and is committed to implementing corrective actions flowing from the investigation of this event.

Consumers may contact Amy’s Consumer Relations team with any questions at 800-643-0570. Representatives are available Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm Pacific Standard Time.

