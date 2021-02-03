Aramark Sets New Climate Goal, Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15% by the End Of 2025

Company Releases Year End Sustainability Impact Report and Reemphasizes Pledge to Enable Equity and Greater Commitment to Disclosure

Just one year after introducing its sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the leading U.S.-based provider of food, facilities and uniform services, announced its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by the end of 2025 (from its 2019 baseline) in the United States, thus decreasing its carbon footprint.





“Reducing our impact on the planet is a critical priority,” said Ash Hanson, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer at Aramark. “Aramark is proud to announce our climate goal as a core pillar of our Be Well. Do Well. sustainability plan. When it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we can make an impact through everything from the foods we serve to the vehicles we drive.”

Today’s commitment builds on the Company’s current practices to reduce emissions, which include efforts to increase responsible sourcing and operate efficiently, minimize food waste and to reduce packaging.

This commitment was announced along with the Company’s 2020 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report, which also provides details on its efforts to enable equity and wellbeing for millions of people. Aramark sharpened its focus on equity, both inside and outside the Company, in 2020. Whether through its work with the American Heart Association to help improve the health of all Americans, the efforts of employee resource groups (ERGs), working with diverse-owned businesses, or covering college tuition costs for front-line team members, Aramark understands the critical importance of addressing systemic issues that have an impact on specific communities and groups.

Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has continued to make progress against its environmental goals. This includes progress toward its No-Deforestation Policy, increasing plant-forward menu options, and reducing red meat by 12%, all of which reduce impact on planet, as well as completing its transition to 100% cage-free liquid and processed eggs in the United States. Aramark is also proud to be the first food service provider to join the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network (OPLN), a pre-competitive forum bringing together NGOs, academia and industry leaders, to address the global plastics crisis.

“Aramark moved swiftly to enact meaningful changes in its supply chain to prevent deforestation, a significant contributor to climate change. We are looking forward to seeing continued progress as Aramark works toward its 2025 commitments.” said Leslie Samuelrich, president of Green Century Capital Management.

Aramark is committed to sharing its progress through enhanced reporting and disclosures. Highlights of the Company’s positive impact on people and planet from the 2020 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report, include:

Engaging Employees: Allyship training for operating leaders, to support the diversity of its frontline teams, more than half of whom are people of color.

Empowering Healthy Consumers: In its Business Dining, Healthcare and Higher Education divisions, 34% of main dishes are vegan or vegetarian.

Building Local Communities: In 2020, Aramark donated nearly 226,000 meals through the company’s Aramark Building Community Day efforts and food donations from client locations.

Sourcing Ethically and Inclusively: Aramark works with more than 5,600 small and diverse suppliers to provide goods and services to support clients, drive customer satisfaction and deliver local economic impact.

Sourcing Responsibly: 100% of the Company’s shellfish comes from sources that meet its seafood policy.

Operating Efficiently: Aramark is targeting an 8% reduction in fuel consumption, or about 12,000 metric tons of CO 2, over the next three years.

Minimizing Food Waste: As part of its commitment to reducing food loss and waste 50% by 2030 across its operations, Aramark deployed waste tracking technology at 183 locations in 2020.

Reducing Packaging: Aramark has reduced plastic straws and stirrers by 59% since 2018, through its Sip Smarter campaign.

“For the past five years, Aramark and the American Heart Association have empowered people from across the country to lead healthier lives through the Healthy for Life initiative, which includes community level nutrition education, menu innovation, and employee health and wellness,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “We are proud to continue to accelerate efforts to address health equity and ensure the opportunity for longer, healthier lives for all.”

For more information on Be Well. Do Well., visit www.aramark.com/sustainability

