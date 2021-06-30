Artos Partners With The Vegan Trademark to Revolutionise Deal Discovery & Financing for the Ethical Food and Drinks Industry

– Partnership makes vegan brands and trademark holders more discoverable to retailers and buyers –

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artos, the revolutionary b2b food and drink marketplace, has partnered with The Vegan Trademark to bring Trademark holders the deals they need to grow.

Acting as a dating app for brands, Artos works to match ethical brands, from vegan burgers to sustainable gin, with premium buyers around the world. Artos solves two of the biggest problems faced by ethical food and drink brands – deal discovery and deal financing – in a rapidly growing industry, disrupting the status quo.

Smaller, independent food and drinks producers, as well as more established and up-and-coming ethical brands, often face difficulty in being discovered by the right buyers. This is typically due to the lack of infrastructure smaller brands have at their disposal. In an industry at odds with consumer demands for more sustainable, ethically sourced products, discoverability has become a key challenge. Distributors, who traditionally facilitate the relationship between suppliers and retailers, are often prohibitively expensive, costing up to 40% of the value of a deal.1

Additionally, when brands are eventually discovered by big food service and retailer buyers, they don’t always have the tools and resources available to finance the deal and carry it across the line. Banks and other lenders usually take fees in the region of 20-30% on trade financing, making it almost impossible to deliver on larger deals that help growing ethical brands become the category leaders we need in a sustainable world. Due to these costs, 65% of deals are unserviceable, resulting in $500bn USD of potential annual revenue lost to the bigger more established brands.2

This collaboration means that, from today, Vegan Trademark holders within the food and drink industry can use Artos to find and service the B2B trade deals they need to grow and capture the booming vegan market which is doubling in size every year.3

By giving vegan brands and Trademark Holders access to the Artos marketplace, sellers can easily showcase their brand quality and match with buyers that are seeking high-quality, sustainable, organic or vegan food and drinks brands.

Annika Monari, Chief Executive Officer of Artos says,“We couldn’t be happier to have a newfound partnership with the Vegan Trademark. This collaboration will help make the discovery and financing of deals easier and more accessible for Vegan Trademark holders in the food and drink industry. By giving Artos customers access to this Trademark, they will also gain access to the growing and diverse network of other products which already have the Trademark. This is a crucial factor in the growth of the ethical food and beverage industry and one that Artos are proud to support. At Artos, our goal is to build a more sustainable world of food and drink – partnering with a universally trusted brand like The Vegan Trademark takes us a step closer to achieving this.”

Steve Hamon, Head of Business Development at The Vegan Trademark says,“We’re very excited to be working with Artos to further support our Trademark Holders within the Food and Drink industry. It is important to us to help our Trademark Holders grow, and collaborating with innovative brands like Artos allows us to do just that.”

On top of the partnership, the Vegan Trademark team will introduce both current Trademark holders, and future applicants, to Artos, giving them an opportunity to join the Artos ecosystem and grow on the platform. Artos will also promote the benefits of the Vegan Trademark and encourage their existing clientele to register.

Food and drink brands or buyers can join Artos for free today by visiting www.artos.io.

About Artos

Artos is a marketplace that helps ethical food and beverage brands reduce the cost and complexity of B2B trade deals. On the Artos Marketplace, brands get discovered and can finance the deals they need to compete, grow and thrive, while buyers can quickly discover the best ethical products and close deals 5X faster. Founded by Annika Monari (2021 Forbes 30 Under 30), Artos has experienced rapid growth in the UK, Europe and North America as it seeks to build a more sustainable world of food & drink.

More here: www.artos.io

About The Vegan Society

The Vegan Society is the world’s oldest vegan society whose co-founder Donald Watson defined the term ‘vegan’ in 1944. They are a registered educational charity that provides information and guidance on various aspects of veganism, including to existing and potential vegans, caterers, healthcare professionals, educators and the media. Their product registration scheme, the Vegan Trademark, is widely recognised as the global standard for vegan products, ensuring that products are free from animal ingredients and animal testing.

About the Vegan Trademark

The Vegan Trademark has been helping users identify that a product is free from animal ingredients since 1990. Registration with the trademark gives brands the confidence to shout about their vegan credentials. Look out for the Vegan Trademark on over 54,000 products worldwide, including cosmetics, clothing, food, drink, household items, and many more.

More here: https://www.vegansociety.com/news/market-insights/market-news/vegan-trademark-succeeds-again-most-recognised-and-trusted-vegan-certification

The Vegan Trademark

