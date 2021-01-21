As New Year Begins, vKind™ is Supporting Veganuary, with Go-To Resources for Consumers Shifting to a Plant-Based, Vegan Lifestyle

Finding vegan products, professionals and resources is only a click away

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Veganuary–Founders of the online vegan platform vKind™ announced Tuesday that the site has seen fast growth over the past few months as more consumers opt for a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. vKind is free for everyone to access online or through the vKind mobile app (iOS and Android), with or without setting up a free account. There are now more than 2,000 vegan product brands, businesses and professionals listed on vKind.

“Our mission is to make it easier than ever to be vegan,” said Michon Javelosa, co-founder of vKind. “The plant-based products and services featured on vKind are the heart and soul of the VegEconomy™, an economic ecosystem in which consumers can align their purchasing decisions with brands and businesses that share their values.”

Interest in plant-based living and veganism is surging. According to Plant Based News, the COVID-19 crisis has not harmed the growing interest in veganism and has in fact added fuel to the movement. The most recent info supporting this was collated from Google Trends by foodie outlet Chef’s Pencil, which found that searches in the veganism category were at an all-time high in 2020. To put things into perspective, veganism is now twice as popular as it was just five years ago, and it doesn’t show any sign of slowing down.

“The new year is always a great opportunity to turn the page and begin a new chapter. I think this year, that notion is stronger than ever. People want to live healthier and feel stronger,” said Wendy Matthews, US Director for Veganuary. “Everyone who signs up for Veganuary will receive a celebrity e-cookbook along with 31 days of inspiring recipes, nutrition tips and more—and all of our resources are 100% free.”

Despite growing interest, being vegan has obvious challenges. That’s why resources like vKind and other sites like Veganuary.com are timely, making the transition easier for consumers interested in the vegan lifestyle.

More about vKind

Designed to connect the growing number of vegan and veg-curious consumers with product and service providers aligned with their values, vKind offers a variety of vegan resources, product reviews, entertaining articles and other inspiring content focused on the plant-based lifestyle.

For consumers: Signing up for a vKind user account is free and unlocks special features such as the ability to bookmark favorites, leave reviews, and access exclusive discounts and the latest “vegan lifestyle hacks.”

The launch of the vKind mobile app also conveniently provides geo-location services to help users find nearby all-vegan brick-and-mortar businesses such as restaurants, grocers and bakeries as well as cruelty-free salons, retail shops and more.

For businesses: Vegan business owners and service providers enjoy the benefits of a basic listing on vKind for free, with access to a number of feature upgrades created to optimize their business page and online presence. While the site features big vegan brands, it really shines a spotlight on small to medium businesses and aims to bring them more revenue in the burgeoning VegEconomy.

vKind also offers valuable opportunities for vegan businesses to gain exposure by using vWire™ News, a newswire service recently launched by vKind to disseminate press releases and news centered around cruelty-free businesses to media outlets serving the VegEconomy™.

