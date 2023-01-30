Asia Pacific Bamboo Toothbrush Market Report 2022: Veganism Gains Momentum and Boosts Sector

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia Pacific Bamboo Toothbrush Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Bristle Type (Soft, Medium and Hard), By End User, By Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Asia Pacific Bamboo Toothbrush Market should witness market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The vegan community is increasing at a steady rate which has never been seen before. People are switching to vegan diet and use vegan products. This is due to the reasons including environmental hazards, animal cruelty and a number of health benefits of going vegan. Vegans stick to products that are purely plant based and do are not derived from animals.

Many organizations in different industries are following the evolving trend of veganism. One of such innovations is development of vegan and eco-friendly bamboo toothbrush. Many companies nowadays are introducing toothbrush made up of mosu-bamboo which is completely organic and vegan. Bamboo is a flexible plant well known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, which enables users to maintain better oral hygiene.

In contrast to plastic, bamboo’s antifungal and antibacterial properties kill bacteria that enter its surface, and thus bamboo toothbrush offer protection from harmful microorganisms for a long term. The bamboo toothbrush may cost a bit more in comparison to plastic ones, but the benefits of these toothbrushes over plastic toothbrushes justify the cost.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Government of India proposed National Oral Health Program [NOHP] for accessible, equitable, and affordable oral health care delivery in a more coordinated manner. The objective behind the introduction of the National Oral Health Program is to reduce the prevalence of oral health disease, integrate oral health promotion, and improve the promotion of public-private partnership models to better the oral health conditions in the nation.

The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Bamboo Toothbrush Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4, 806.7 Thousands by 2028. The Japan market is estimated to grow a CAGR of 10% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India market would experience a CAGR of 11.3% during (2022-2028).

Based on Bristle Type, the market is segmented into Soft, Medium and Hard. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Adults and Children. Based on Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

