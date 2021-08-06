Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2031 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

|
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Plant-based Milk Market – Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This study on the plant-based milk market provides a detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the plant-based milk market structure.
Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are elaborated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information is intended to help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the plant-based milk market during the forecast period.
The study is intended to offer a holistic market overview to stakeholders in the plant-based milk market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, cultivators, brands and investors, and to help them develop winning growth strategies. Stakeholders in the plant-based milk market, which include investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, and business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the publisher’s study.
The study also includes statistics and facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting expansion of the market. It also offers actionable insights into the future trends in the plant-based milk market.
Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the plant-based milk market can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis
4.2. Product USPs / Features
5. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2021-2031
6. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market – Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis
6.2. Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
7. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ opportunity Analysis
8. Market Background
8.1. Macro-Economic Factors
8.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverage Industry
8.3. COVID-19 Risk Assessment/Impact
8.4. Global Beverage Industry Outlook
8.5. Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook
8.6. Global Consumer Product Outlook
8.7. Vegan – An overview
8.8. Production Overview by type
8.9. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis
8.10. Key Certifications/Claims
8.11. Key Regulations
8.12. Market Dynamics
8.13. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact
9. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Type
9.1. Introduction / Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Type, 2016-2020
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2021-2031
9.3.1. Native Starch
9.3.2. Modified Starch
9.3.3. Clean Label
10. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By End-use
10.1. Introduction / Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By End-use, 2021-2031
10.3.1. Food & Beverage Industry
10.3.1.1. Bakery & Confectionary
10.3.1.2. Dairy & Desserts
10.3.1.3. Infant Formula
10.3.2. Retail/Household
10.3.3. Foodservice Industry
11. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Flavor
11.1. Introduction / Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Flavor, 2021-2031
11.3.1. Unflavored/Original
11.3.2. Flavored
11.3.2.1. Chocolate
11.3.2.2. Vanilla
11.3.2.3. Berries
11.3.2.4. Coffee
11.3.2.5. Hazelnut
11.3.2.6. Others
12. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction / Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2021-2031
12.3.1.1. Business to Business
12.3.1.2. Business to Consumer
12.3.1.2.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
12.3.1.2.2. Convenience Stores
12.3.1.2.3. Specialty Stores
12.3.1.2.4. Online Retail
13. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Country
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Country, 2016-2020
13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Country, 2021-2031
13.3.1. China
13.3.2. India
13.3.3. Japan
13.3.4. ASEAN
13.3.5. Australia & New Zealand
13.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
14. Market Structure Analysis
14.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
14.2. Market Concentration
14.3. Market Presence Analysis
15. Competition Analysis
- Groupe Danone
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc
- Vitasoy International Holdings Limited
- McCormick & Co.
- Sunopta Inc
- Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc
- Goya Foods
- Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.
- Califia Farms
- Ripple Foods
- Oatly
- Sanitarium
- Ecomil
- Hiland Dairy
- The Bridge s.r.l.
