Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2031 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The "Plant-based Milk Market – Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on the plant-based milk market provides a detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the plant-based milk market structure.

Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are elaborated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information is intended to help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the plant-based milk market during the forecast period.

The study is intended to offer a holistic market overview to stakeholders in the plant-based milk market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, cultivators, brands and investors, and to help them develop winning growth strategies. Stakeholders in the plant-based milk market, which include investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, and business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the publisher’s study.

The study also includes statistics and facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting expansion of the market. It also offers actionable insights into the future trends in the plant-based milk market.

Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the plant-based milk market can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

5. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2021-2031

6. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market – Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

6.2. Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

7. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ opportunity Analysis

8. Market Background

8.1. Macro-Economic Factors

8.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverage Industry

8.3. COVID-19 Risk Assessment/Impact

8.4. Global Beverage Industry Outlook

8.5. Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook

8.6. Global Consumer Product Outlook

8.7. Vegan – An overview

8.8. Production Overview by type

8.9. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

8.10. Key Certifications/Claims

8.11. Key Regulations

8.12. Market Dynamics

8.13. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

9. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Type

9.1. Introduction / Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Type, 2016-2020

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2021-2031

9.3.1. Native Starch

9.3.2. Modified Starch

9.3.3. Clean Label

10. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By End-use

10.1. Introduction / Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By End-use, 2021-2031

10.3.1. Food & Beverage Industry

10.3.1.1. Bakery & Confectionary

10.3.1.2. Dairy & Desserts

10.3.1.3. Infant Formula

10.3.2. Retail/Household

10.3.3. Foodservice Industry

11. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Flavor

11.1. Introduction / Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Flavor, 2021-2031

11.3.1. Unflavored/Original

11.3.2. Flavored

11.3.2.1. Chocolate

11.3.2.2. Vanilla

11.3.2.3. Berries

11.3.2.4. Coffee

11.3.2.5. Hazelnut

11.3.2.6. Others

12. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction / Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2021-2031

12.3.1.1. Business to Business

12.3.1.2. Business to Consumer

12.3.1.2.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

12.3.1.2.2. Convenience Stores

12.3.1.2.3. Specialty Stores

12.3.1.2.4. Online Retail

13. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Country, 2016-2020

13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Country, 2021-2031

13.3.1. China

13.3.2. India

13.3.3. Japan

13.3.4. ASEAN

13.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

13.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

14. Market Structure Analysis

14.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

14.2. Market Concentration

14.3. Market Presence Analysis

15. Competition Analysis

Groupe Danone

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

McCormick & Co.

Sunopta Inc

Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc

Goya Foods

Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

Califia Farms

Ripple Foods

Oatly

Sanitarium

Ecomil

Hiland Dairy

The Bridge s.r.l.

