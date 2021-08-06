    • Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2031 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

    DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Plant-based Milk Market – Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

    This study on the plant-based milk market provides a detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the plant-based milk market structure.

    Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are elaborated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information is intended to help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the plant-based milk market during the forecast period.

    The study is intended to offer a holistic market overview to stakeholders in the plant-based milk market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, cultivators, brands and investors, and to help them develop winning growth strategies. Stakeholders in the plant-based milk market, which include investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, and business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the publisher’s study.

    The study also includes statistics and facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting expansion of the market. It also offers actionable insights into the future trends in the plant-based milk market.

    Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the plant-based milk market can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. Executive Summary

    2. Market Overview

    3. Key Market Trends

    3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

    3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

    4. Key Success Factors

    4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

    4.2. Product USPs / Features

    5. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

    5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020

    5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2021-2031

    6. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market – Pricing Analysis

    6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

    6.2. Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

    7. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

    7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

    7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

    7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

    7.2.2. Absolute $ opportunity Analysis

    8. Market Background

    8.1. Macro-Economic Factors

    8.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverage Industry

    8.3. COVID-19 Risk Assessment/Impact

    8.4. Global Beverage Industry Outlook

    8.5. Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook

    8.6. Global Consumer Product Outlook

    8.7. Vegan – An overview

    8.8. Production Overview by type

    8.9. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

    8.10. Key Certifications/Claims

    8.11. Key Regulations

    8.12. Market Dynamics

    8.13. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

    9. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Type

    9.1. Introduction / Key Findings

    9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Type, 2016-2020

    9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2021-2031

    9.3.1. Native Starch

    9.3.2. Modified Starch

    9.3.3. Clean Label

    10. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By End-use

    10.1. Introduction / Key Findings

    10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020

    10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By End-use, 2021-2031

    10.3.1. Food & Beverage Industry

    10.3.1.1. Bakery & Confectionary

    10.3.1.2. Dairy & Desserts

    10.3.1.3. Infant Formula

    10.3.2. Retail/Household

    10.3.3. Foodservice Industry

    11. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Flavor

    11.1. Introduction / Key Findings

    11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020

    11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Flavor, 2021-2031

    11.3.1. Unflavored/Original

    11.3.2. Flavored

    11.3.2.1. Chocolate

    11.3.2.2. Vanilla

    11.3.2.3. Berries

    11.3.2.4. Coffee

    11.3.2.5. Hazelnut

    11.3.2.6. Others

    12. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Distribution Channel

    12.1. Introduction / Key Findings

    12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End-use, 2016-2020

    12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2021-2031

    12.3.1.1. Business to Business

    12.3.1.2. Business to Consumer

    12.3.1.2.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

    12.3.1.2.2. Convenience Stores

    12.3.1.2.3. Specialty Stores

    12.3.1.2.4. Online Retail

    13. Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Country

    13.1. Introduction

    13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Country, 2016-2020

    13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Country, 2021-2031

    13.3.1. China

    13.3.2. India

    13.3.3. Japan

    13.3.4. ASEAN

    13.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

    13.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

    14. Market Structure Analysis

    14.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

    14.2. Market Concentration

    14.3. Market Presence Analysis

    15. Competition Analysis

    • Groupe Danone
    • The Hain Celestial Group Inc
    • Vitasoy International Holdings Limited
    • McCormick & Co.
    • Sunopta Inc
    • Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc
    • Goya Foods
    • Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.
    • Califia Farms
    • Ripple Foods
    • Oatly
    • Sanitarium
    • Ecomil
    • Hiland Dairy
    • The Bridge s.r.l.

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1198hv

