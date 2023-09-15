Automated Control Concepts Unveils Advanced Bioreactor Upgrade to Revolutionize Biotechnology

NEPTUNE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Automated Control Concepts (ACC), a leading innovator in biotechnology solutions, announced the next release of its cutting-edge bioreactor control and data platform, Lab Owl, with new advancements that promise to redefine the landscape of bioprocessing.

The upgraded bioreactor control and data system, known as Lab Owl 3.0, is designed to meet the evolving needs of the biotechnology and cultured meat industries. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a commitment to sustainability, Lab Owl 3.0 boasts an array of enhanced features and benefits:

Enhanced Efficiency: Engineered with precision, Lab Owl 3.0 optimizes nutrient delivery, oxygenation, and waste removal, resulting in significantly improved processing efficiency and cell growth. Increased Capacity: By supporting larger vessels and improved mixing capabilities, Lab Owl 3.0 can accommodate greater volumes of cells and culture media, enabling scientists and researchers to scale up their processes efficiently. Advanced Control Systems: Lab Owl 3.0 is equipped with a sophisticated control system that allows for precise monitoring and adjustment of multiple process parameters, resulting in consistent and reproducible outcomes. Supports industry standard digital device communication options (Modbus, RS232, Ethernet/IP, TCP/IP, and OPC UA). Sustainability: Our commitment to sustainability shines through Lab Owl 3.0’s energy-efficient design. It reduces energy consumption, lowers operational costs, and minimizes the environmental footprint. Enhanced Data Analytics: Real-time data analytics and remote monitoring capabilities enable researchers and production site users to make informed decisions and optimize their processes for maximum efficiency. User-Friendly Interface: Lab Owl 3.0 features an intuitive user interface that simplifies operation and reduces the learning curve for new users. Compliance and Safety: ACC has prioritized compliance and safety with Lab Owl 3.0. It meets all industry standards and regulations, ensuring peace of mind for users.

Chris Monchinski, CTO at ACC, expressed his excitement about the upgrade, saying, “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop an advanced bioreactor control and data solution that truly addresses the needs of modern biotechnology. Lab Owl 3.0 represents a significant leap forward in terms of capacity, efficiency, and sustainability. We believe it will enable rapid discovery and scale up of emerging therapeutics and sustainable foods.”

ACC invites the biotechnology and cultured meat communities to learn more about Lab Owl 3.0 by visiting our website at https://labowl.automated-control.com/. For inquiries, please contact Michael Stephens at 732-922-6611 or [email protected]