BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada

Sales license partnership with Stigma Grow will distribute BevCanna products to Canadian retailers coast-to-coast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BEV #beverage–Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with highly-regarded cannabis cultivation and extractions company Stigma Grow (TSX-V:CANB) to launch the Keef Brands award-winning line of cannabis-infused beverages across Canada, as well as BevCanna’s in-house and white-label client products.

Stigma Grow is a leading Canadian cannabis product cultivation and extraction company, boasting a presence in every major province for their wide array of BHO (butane hash oil) cannabis concentrate products. BevCanna will leverage Stigma Grow’s strong and expanding Canadian sales distribution channels to begin distribution of the Keef product line, as well as BevCanna’s in-house and white-label client products across Canada.

The partnership will streamline BevCanna’s product commercialization plans and enhance its Canadian market penetration, enabling the Company to supply products to provincial distributors for in-house and white-label client brands, bridging the gap until the Company is granted its own Sales License. BevCanna has completed multiple rounds of discussions with Canadian provincial buyers and has seen strong demand for the Keef portfolio of products and its white-label client products. The Company is progressing rapidly with its commercial rollout, with a number of formal purchase orders and supply agreements to become formalized in the near term, and delivery to select provinces to commence subsequently.

“We’re eager to partner with Stigma Grow in launching our portfolio of products across Canada,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “By leveraging their coast-to-coast distribution network with provincial boards, we can get our products into consumer hands quickly and immediately capitalize on the significant consumer demand for more variety in their cannabis beverage selection.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

About Stigma Grow

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada’s legal cannabis industry. Stigma Grow’s parent company is CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB).

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer



Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the partnership with Stigma Grow and its anticipated benefits; the grant of a Sales License from Health Canada; that the partnership will allow the Company to obtain purchase orders and supply agreements from provincial distributors for in-house and white-label client brands; consumer preferences for cannabis products like beverages; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: that Health Canada may not grant a Sales License to the Company; general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; and volatility of commodity prices; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing and investor relations agreement dated February 26, 2021 with Future Money Trends, LLC for a term of 6 months, and consideration of US$500,000.

