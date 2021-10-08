Big Mountain Foods Launches First-To-Market Fungi Innovation

Partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market Expands Distribution to USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vancouver-based food manufacturer Big Mountain Foods is partnering with Sprouts Farmers Market to be the first to launch a lion’s mane mushroom product line across North America beginning in October 2021.

A leader in plant-based food innovation, Big Mountain Foods’ lion’s mane line includes a Mushroom Crumble. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sprouts Farmers Market, a leader in gut-healthy foods for this new product launch. Our ability to innovate and provide a diversity of products is one of our key strengths and where we will continue to lead with our retail partners,” says Jasmine Byrne, President of Big Mountain Foods.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a leader in first-to-market innovation, and will partner with Big Mountain Foods in a speed-to-shelf opportunity to bring Lion’s Mane Mushroom Crumble coast to coast starting in October.

In its research, the company discovered that consumers weren’t looking for products to taste or bleed like meat. Lion’s Mane provides a meaty or seafood-like texture, without compromising health. The company is working with mushroom growers that are just five miles away from their facility reducing their carbon footprint.

Mushrooms are packed with a powerhouse of health benefits, full of vitamins and minerals and are sustainable as they require only a small amount of land, energy and water to produce. They also contain properties that may help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression, and stimulate the growth of brain cells to protect them from damage caused by dementia, among other benefits (Healthline.com). Big Mountain Foods recognizes the powerful benefits of mushrooms and will continue to aggressively curate recipes from lion’s mane and other fungi species.

Big Mountain Foods’ next generation of plant-based grounds stays true to their core value of producing real, simple food that is good for consumers and the world we live in, making it the perfect plant-based protein.

About the company: Kimberly Chamberland and Jasmine Byrne founded Big Mountain Foods in 1987. They have focused on product innovation while remaining true to their core value of creating food that they would proudly serve their own families. All products are sold fresh and are free of gluten, nuts, and soy, halal, certified vegan, and non-GMO verified. Products can be found in retailers such as Whole Foods, Loblaws, Sobeys, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and WinCo. Big Mountain Foods remains family-owned and operated and has taken on no investors since its inception. bigmountainfoods.com

