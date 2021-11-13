Blue Diamond Introduces New, Delicious Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk for A Perfect Plant-Based Swap for Whole Dairy Milk

The #1 almondmilk in the U.S. announces a new, rich and creamy variety to hit shelves January 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Diamond, the world’s leading almond marketer and processor, expands its selection of Almond Breeze products with the launch of Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk.

Available beginning January 2022, Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk is a deliciously new almondmilk with the same creamy texture as whole dairy milk. Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk uses almond oil made from quality California grown Blue Diamond almonds to give the product an extra creamy texture.

“We are the pioneers in almondmilk. At Blue Diamond, our team is always determined to innovate new and delicious products for those looking to add plant-based alternatives into their lifestyle,” said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Innovation and R&D at Blue Diamond. “The debut of Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk gives consumers the same texture and consistency they want from dairy milk, but with the almondmilk they know and love from Almond Breeze.”

Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk’s use of almond oil for a creamier texture is a solve to a barrier that many consumers face. Many people find plant-based milks to be too thin compared to dairy and opt for alternative products in the plant-based milk category.

“Many consumers looking for a creamy, non-dairy option may turn to plant milks like oat milk, but often find that the tradeoff is a grainy texture and starchy taste,” said Bonnie Taub-Dix, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. “With fewer carbs than the leading oat milk, Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk is an all-around better choice.”

Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk contains 80 calories per serving. It is low in saturated fat, and it has an excellent source of calcium and vitamins D and E and a good source of vitamin A. This new product can be used as a swap for whole dairy milk in any recipe or usage occasion, such as in coffee, cereal, smoothies, and baking. It can also be enjoyed on its own by the glass! Blue Diamond Extra Creamy Almondmilk is great for consumers who are lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy, prefer vegan options, or simply want to enjoy non-dairy alternatives to drink and cook with.

Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk will be available in grocery stores and major retailers beginning January 2022. For more information on Almond Breeze and other almondmilk varieties, visit AlmondBreeze.com.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California’s almond growers, is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

