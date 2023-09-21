Bran-Based Products Thrive as Consumers Seek Fiber-Rich and Vegan Diet Options: Market on Track for Remarkable CAGR of 8.0% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Bran Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Distribution Channel (B2B, and B2C), By Source (Wheat, Rice, Corn, Barley, and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 – 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global Bran Market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, with an anticipated value of USD 122.9 billion by 2030, marked by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Rising Popularity of Fiber-Rich Foods:

Cereal and grain-based foods have gained prominence in the processed food industry, even though fruits and vegetables are naturally rich in dietary fiber. Consequently, Breakfast cereal raked in revenue of $5,466.2 million in 2022, driven by growing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits, diverse flavor options, and the convenience these products offer in meals.

Moreover, intensive marketing efforts by industry players are effectively raising consumer awareness, associating bran-based products with health and wellness. Several factors are influencing the market, including increasing consumer preference for fiber-rich diets, the global rise of veganism, and surging demand for gluten-free food options.

Growing Demand for Fiber:

The demand for bran is expected to surge due to the increasing recognition of the health benefits of dietary fiber. Wheat bran, an exceptionally high-fiber byproduct, is known for its cholesterol-lowering properties and its role in reducing the risk of heart disease. The rising preference for high-fiber diets among consumers to enhance gut health and mitigate the risk of lifestyle-related chronic health conditions is a significant driver of the demand for wheat-based bran. The market has witnessed numerous developments and the creation of high-quality wheat millers’ bran, driven by the growing demand for wheat millers’ bran across various food processing industries.

Wheat millers’ bran can also be used to create a variety of valuable food products. Furthermore, changing eating patterns, with a growing adoption of alternative diets like veganism, have substantially influenced consumer behavior. Vegan diets offer multiple health benefits, including weight loss and a reduction in the risk of type 2 diabetes, as indicated by research studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. As a result, consumers seeking environmentally friendly cooking ingredients are increasingly turning to bran oils as an alternative to other vegetable oils like palm oil, which can be more expensive. The improved lifestyle and heightened health awareness, coupled with the rising trend of veganism worldwide, are fueling market expansion.

Challenges Ahead:

Nevertheless, the burgeoning trend for gluten-free foods among global consumers is poised to be a primary hindrance to market growth. The demand for gluten-free products has surged significantly, driven by the ever-evolving dietary preferences of modern consumers. Gluten, a major protein found in wheat, contributes to the structure and texture of dough. Excessive gluten consumption can lead to obesity and various health issues. Furthermore, the growing availability of gluten-free alternatives to bran-containing products is expected to hamper market growth in the coming years, posing a substantial challenge.

Scope of the Study:

Applications: Food (Bakery Goods, Oil, Breakfast Cereals, Pasta & Noodles, Others), Animal Feed, Health & Wellness, Others.

Food (Bakery Goods, Oil, Breakfast Cereals, Pasta & Noodles, Others), Animal Feed, Health & Wellness, Others. Distribution Channels: B2B, B2C.

B2B, B2C. Sources: Wheat, Rice, Corn, Barley, Others.

