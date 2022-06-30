Briana King and Green Monké to Launch High-Dose THC Beverage in California

Los Angeles-based skateboard icon and popular cannabis soda announce collaboration on new can design and 10mg THC drink

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Monké, maker of happy sodas for happy hour, today announced its collaboration with Briana King (she/they) on a custom can design for the cannabis brand’s new high-dose offering of its signature Tropical Citrus flavor. The 12 ounce cans deliver 10mg THC and 20mg CBD and come dressed in a sleek, purple-hued interpretation of Briana’s beloved Venice Beach Skatepark. Inspired by the waves of calm that come from skating by the beach, the new cannabis-infused soda delivers a sweet pineapple and orange taste with an ear-to-ear smile-making high. Briana King’s favorite new beverage is now available for pre-order in California from greenmonke.com and from select dispensaries starting July 11.

“Being hungover is boring, so cannabis helps me to relax without the need for alcohol,” said Briana King, acclaimed skateboarder, community organizer, model and actor. “I fell in love with drinking cannabis when I tried Green Monké’s Tropical Citrus soda, so partnering with the brand on a new can design featuring Venice Beach Skatepark combines two of my favorite vibes for humans to enjoy throughout California.”

Green Monké launched in California in May 2021 with its line-up of cannabis-infused happy sodas with nostalgic fruit flavors–Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit and Mango Guava–each with a low-dose of 3mg THC and 6mg CBD. In order to mark the brand’s first year in California, Green Monké chose to take its signature Tropical Citrus flavor higher with 10mg THC and 20mg CBD wrapped in a collaborative can design from someone who embodies the brand’s commitment to judgment-free fun. Green Monké found it in Briana King and celebrates their passion for fostering an inclusive skating community that champions female and LGBTQ+ skaters.

About Green Monké:

Green Monké launched in both California and Canada in 2021, and offers a line of three happy sodas with nostalgic fruit flavors–Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit and Mango Guava–each infused with a low-dose of 3mg THC and 6mg CBD. In 2022 the brand expanded its THC line to Maine and launched its hemp extract soda that is available nationwide. In May 2022, Green Monké introduced its first high-dose beverage with 10mg THC and 20mg CBD in collaboration with Briana King, and available throughout California. Formulated with a fast-release microencapsulation emulsion, each 12oz can of Green Monké has only 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories, and is both vegan and gluten-free. To follow Green Monké, visit www.instagram.com/drinkgreenmonke.

About Briana King:

Briana King (she/they) is a skateboarder, community organizer and leader, model and actor from East LA. Briana is passionate about an inclusive, judgment-free, community within skateboarding, where she brings together and encourages female and LGBTQ+ skateboarders. Briana organizes and hosts meet ups through Display Only, the organization she created with the goal of focusing on female and queer presence in skateboarding. Briana strives to create safe spaces for skateboarders around the world, and inspires confidence in the younger generation. As a Black female skater, Briana has become someone skaters look up to and seek out, in a sport that has always highlighted white cis males.

