Bubbies Ice Cream Launches Plant-Based Offerings with New Vegan Retail Boxes and Vegan Mango Mochi

Innovator of premium frozen treats capitalizes on surge in demand for plant-based foods with new creamy, decadent, and non-dairy mochi ice creams

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bubbies Ice Cream, the iconic and number one mochi brand in the natural channel according to SPINS*, today announced the debut of three new non-dairy mochi flavors in 6-pack retail boxes: Vegan Strawberry Mochi, Vegan Chocolate Mochi, and a newly created flavor, Vegan Mango Mochi. Made with a base of coconut milk and wrapped in sweet mochi dough, the new varieties are now available in select Whole Foods Market and Gelson’s Market locations with additional retailers to follow. This summer, the new line will also come in a variety box at select Costco stores.





According to SPINS, the total plant-based marketplace is growing 29% year-over-year, which is more than double the 11% growth rate of mainstream products in refrigerated, frozen and grocery departments. Additionally, there is similar high growth in the plant-based frozen novelties segment with a 20% increase adding over $170M to the segment, according to a report from SPINS.** With more consumers interested in these products due to allergies, dietary restrictions, and a renewed focus on health and sustainability, Bubbies is offering an exciting plant-based experience beyond the traditional pint through texture and unique flavors. With the new vegan varieties, everyone can now enjoy Bubbies super-premium Mochi Ice Cream, regardless of dietary preferences and restrictions.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in demand from consumers seeking comforting indulgences over the past year, so it’s natural that ice cream would be one of the first foods they turned to,” said Katie Cline, Vice President of Marketing at Bubbies Ice Cream. “Not only are shoppers looking for ice cream as a comfort food, but also as a unique experience – from texture to flavor discovery and natural ingredients. We want to make our beloved mochi ice cream accessible to as many people as possible, so we’re thrilled to be launching our new Vegan Mochi Ice Cream. For us, it’s extremely meaningful as this opens up new opportunities to provide value to consumers and deliver small moments of joy.”

Like all Bubbies products, the new Vegan Strawberry, Chocolate and Mango Mochis are made with only high-quality, real ingredients, including all-natural flavors and real fruit puree. By combining the traditional rice-based, Japanese-inspired, sweet and delicate mochi dough and its velvety-smooth coconut-based ice cream, Bubbies is taking its classic frozen novelty to new heights with a dairy-free indulgence that’s only 80 calories per piece. From start to finish, there is nothing artificial about Bubbies Vegan Mochi Ice Cream as they’re Certified Vegan, Gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Bubbies Vegan Mochi can be purchased online via the brand’s website and select Whole Foods Market and Gelson’s Market locations. The new line retails for $5.99-$6.99 per 6-pack box. Bubbies Vegan Mochi Ice Cream in Strawberry and Chocolate are also available in individually wrapped pieces in the bakery section at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. For more information on where Bubbies Vegan Mochi treats, Mochi Ice Cream and its Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites can be found, please visit the brand’s store locator at www.bubbiesicecream.com/product-locator.

