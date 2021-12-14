CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan ATL Pinky Cole Partners with Varo® Bank to Break Down Financial Barriers and Support Wealth Building for Atlantans

The only all-digital bank in the US partners with leading Atlanta entrepreneur, chef and philanthropist Pinky Cole on a community giveback program

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varo Bank, N.A., the only all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, has partnered with Pinky Cole to advance a shared goal of eliminating the barriers to financial freedom and wealth creation at the grassroots level.

Pinky broke boundaries to achieve success on her own terms when she launched Slutty Vegan ATL, the plant-based Atlanta restaurant phenomenon with a national following. She has since founded the Pinky Cole Foundation to support others in their entrepreneurial dreams. Varo, launched in 2017, was founded with the vision of building a better bank for millions of consumers who have been underserved and overcharged by the traditional banking system. Together, they aim to help Atlantans create a brighter future and gain financial ground during this holiday season.

“I built my business from scratch and know firsthand that everyone deserves the opportunity to make their money work for them, regardless of their history or income level,” notes Pinky Cole. “I’m so thrilled to partner with Varo as their mission truly resonates with what I represent and believe in. Together, we can do more to help people with the tools and access they need to successfully manage their money and put themselves on stronger financial footing.”

Additional information about Varo and Pinky’s upcoming giveback can be found below:

Pinky’s December Days of Giving: The December Days of Giving are an initiative where Pinky performs acts of kindness for the community in the lead-up to the holidays. This year, Varo is making a donation to empower up to 40 Atlanta entrepreneurs with the funds to launch and sustain their small businesses. The funds will be used for the business owners to obtain legal licenses and cover other start-up costs that pose an inequitable barrier to entry for aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds and financial circumstances.

New Slutty Vegan Gwinnett Opening: To celebrate Pinky’s boundary breaking success and commitment to her community, Varo will be supporting the opening of the fourth Slutty Vegan ATL location in Duluth on December 18, 2021 by offering free meals and other giveback surprises to customers and community members in attendance.

Varo x Pinky Cole Giveback Sweepstakes: In January, Varo and Pinky will launch a community-based sweepstakes to provide opportunities for greater financial and professional empowerment. Prizes include one year of mentorship from Pinky Cole for an aspiring entrepreneur or professional, one year of financial coaching from Varo’s personal finance advocate and best-selling author Kevin L. Matthews II, plus additional cash prizes. Entry and eligibility information will be made available in January.

“Pinky Cole embodies our values and spirit of innovation at Varo. She is a tremendous force for good and we could not think of a more impactful community leader and gamechanger to partner with,” said Colin Walsh, founder and CEO of Varo Bank. “We are proud to celebrate her trailblazing success and transformational community efforts to help Atlantans build a better financial future for themselves and their families.”

Varo has reimagined the traditional banking experience by offering all-digital premium banking products designed to advance financial inclusion and opportunity for all. Varo’s partnership with Pinky Cole will build on its commitment to help people advance their financial goals by fostering authentic community connections across the country. Varo selected Atlanta for its first grassroots giveback program to honor and celebrate the capital of the South, while taking steps to address the city’s urgent issue of income inequality. Stay tuned for additional community giveback initiatives from Varo and Pinky in 2022.

About Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo Bank is on a mission to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all – by empowering people with the products and support they need to create healthy financial habits and be in control of their finances. Varo Bank offers customers premium bank accounts that have no minimum balance requirement or monthly account fee, high-interest savings accounts, and tech-first features to help people save and manage their money effortlessly. Varo Bank is the first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and ranked No 7 on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2021. For more information visit www.varomoney.com, like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank. Member FDIC.

About The Pinky Cole Foundation

Founded in 2019, the Foundation has an overarching mission to lead entrepreneurship and financial literacy-focused education initiatives. Specifically targeting teens and young adults (13 – 22 years of age) in the U.S. by applying an intentional equity lens in its program design, the Foundation prioritizes grassroots and hyperlocal approaches to empower young people of color, a segment of our society which too often faces disproportionate challenges and obstacles to success. As a core value, this organization believes that Black economic progress is achieved by creatively leveraging economic opportunities, successful risk-taking, and innovation. For more information on The Pinky Cole Foundation, please visit this page

