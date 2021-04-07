Chloe’s Expands Oatmilk Offerings With Three New Indulgent Frozen Options

Chloe’s Adds Three New Oatmilk Varieties Amidst Strong Growth in the Sector

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chloe’s today announced the launch of three new irresistible Oatmilk Pop varieties adding even more decadent options to satisfy all your frozen treat cravings. Last year, Chloe’s disrupted the frozen novelty sector with the launch of the first frozen pops made from oat milk. With demand continuing to surge for better-for-you, non-dairy, but still delicious frozen desserts, Chloe’s is at it again debuting Brownie Batter, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Cookies & Cream Oatmilk Pops.





The plant-based milk market has strong momentum, with oat milk leading the way earning 170% growth over the last 52 weeks according to Nielsen (2/20/21), as consumers continue reaching for more non-dairy alternatives at their grocery store. Oat milk is revered for its rich, creamy profile without an overwhelming flavor making it the perfect base for Chloe’s first non-fruit-based pops. Oat milk is also the environmentally conscious choice as it requires minimal land and water for its production. Like all of Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops, the three new Oatmilk varieties feature mindful ingredients, making them the perfect permissible indulgence. The pops are dairy-free, plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and kosher.

“Oat milk’s popularity continues to surge and with such enthusiastic feedback from our customers, doubling down on our oat milk offerings with delicious, rich new varieties was the obvious choice,” noted Chloe Epstein, co-founder and president of Chloe’s. “The better-for-you, plant-based ingredient profiles of our new Oatmilk pops prove that it’s possible to make a decadent frozen treat while still being mindful of ingredients and being environmentally responsible – qualities that are meaningful to us and our customers.”

The Brownie Batter, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Cookies & Cream Oatmilk Pop varieties are available starting in April and can be purchased at select retailers including: Big Y, Fresh Direct, Jewel Osco, King Kullen, Lucky’s and Save Mart with an MSRP of $4.99 to $5.99 as well as online at Chloesfruit.com.

The three new indulgent Oatmilk selections join Salted Caramel, Mint Chip and Raspberry Chip for a total of six oat milk-based SKUs for the better-for-you brand. Chloe’s now has options for every palette including its classic fruit pops, dairy-free dark chocolate-dipped pops and kids pop varieties and are available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide as well as direct-to-consumer on Chloesfruit.com.

One of the fastest growing brands and a leading innovator in the non-dairy frozen novelties space, Chloe’s also recently launched its first No Sugar Added Strawberry Pop, addressing the need for no sugar added options without artificial substitutes. Using a blend of the fruit itself, monk fruit, and allulose to naturally sweeten and flavor the new pop, Chloe’s No Sugar Added Strawberry Pop presents a new, better and all-natural choice for a refreshing treat that consumers can enjoy and feel good about feeding themselves and their families.

About Chloe’s Fruit

Chloe’s makes frozen snacks with nothing to hide. Chloe’s is the leading innovator of non-dairy frozen novelties and a family favorite due to its irresistible taste and simple ingredient list. Co-founded by Chloe Epstein, a mom of three, the brand has quickly expanded its core line of fruit pops to now include kids licensed pops; indulgent, dairy-free dark chocolate dipped pops; and decadent Oatmilk Pops. All Chloe’s Pops are dairy-free, plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and always delicious. Go ahead, treat yourself! To learn more about Chloe’s full line of non-dairy frozen treats, visit https://www.chloesfruit.com/, or follow Chloe’s on Instagram (@ChloesFruit), Facebook (@ChloesFruit) and Twitter (@ChloesFruit).

