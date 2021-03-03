Cultured Meat Market Report 2020-2021: Global & Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2026 & 2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cultured Meat Market – A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Cultured Meat Product and Application, Investment Analysis, and Country Analysis – Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Cultured Meat Market to Reach $94.5 Billion by 2030.

Cultured meat can be seen as the best alternative in order to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for meat by the rising population who are willing to display responsible eating behavior.

The rise of vegetarianism and veganism is notable, but a significant amount of meat will continue to be eaten by customers worldwide thus, continuously raising the demand.

This technology has the potential to address many of the critical problems associated with conventional approaches, including animal conditions, environmental impact, and public health, among others. Thus, the market has enormous potential to rise and expand in the coming years.

Cultured meat is processed from a living animal by painlessly extracting muscle cells. To produce muscle tissue, which is the main component of the meat consumed.

Further, scientists feed and nurture the cells to multiply and form meat products. To reduce the agricultural system’s environmental impact, mitigate risks to public health, resolve animal welfare problems, and provide food protection, meat production through tissue culture could have enormous effects.

The vital first step in finding a sustainable alternative to the processing of meat is cultivated meat. It is seen as the most practical and fastest way to do so and to ultimately eradicate the traditional meat industry, which annually accounts for the killing of around 270 billion animals.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Each of these segments covers the market’s snapshot of the propensity of market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends over the projected years by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The rising popularity of cultured meat products worldwide and increasing awareness about the products has led companies to invest significantly in this industry. The cultured meat market is expected to witness many more massive investments as more and more products will come into the commercialization race.

The current competitive landscape for the cultured meat market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as business expansion in order to increase production capacities to lower prices along with partnerships and collaborations. The result of the emerging strategies and developments is already surging the market in the form of business expansion and partnerships and collaborations.

Driven by the rapid evolution of the alternative protein industry, there has been fierce competition between the players to expand their production units to increase the production capacity and lower the price.

For instance, in June 2020, BlueNalu, Inc. signed a lease to expand its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Diego, having 38,000 sq. feet space. The facility will include a suitable manufacturing process and a pilot-scale cultured meat production plant.

Simultaneously, the industry players are also collaborating with the giant foodservice chains in order to tap a broader consumer base in a short span of time. For instance, in July 2020, BlueNalu, Inc. signed an MOU with Pulmuone, an environment -friendly and healthy lifestyle food product company in South Korea. The collaboration will help BlueNalu, Inc. to launch cell-based seafood in the South Korean market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the expected market size of the global cultured meat market in terms of revenue and volume in 2026, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2026 -2030?

What is the expected revenue to be generated by different types of cultured meat products, including beef, pork, chicken, fish, and others?

What are the meat product types expected to witness the highest growth rate?

What is the current meat market size by products in terms of volume?

What are the application area and recent developments?

What is the market size and opportunities for the cultured meat market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces expected to increase global demand for the cultured meat market during the forecast period?

What are the significant challenges expected to inhibit the growth of the global cultured meat market?

What is the present investment landscape for the cultured meat market?

What are the major patents filed in the cultured meat market?

What is the regulatory landscape in different regions for cultured meat products?

What is the impact of COVID -19 on the alternative protein industry market?

Markets

Industry Outlook

Cultured Meat: Overview

Evolution of the Cellular Agriculture

Emergence of Cultured Meat

Ecosystem Participants

Investment Landscape: Cultured Meat Market

Regulatory Landscape

Key Patents

Impact of COVID-19 on the Alternative Protein Industry

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Increasing Needs for Food Security and Sustainable Diets

Growing Concerns for Animal Welfare

Impact of Traditional Meat Production on Environment

Business Challenges

High Production Cost

Consumer Acceptance and Trust

Business Strategies

Market Developments

Product Development and Innovation

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

Business Opportunities

Marketing and Positioning to Build Initial Consumer Base

Increasing Government Support and Clarification on Marketing Regulations

Companies Mentioned

Avant Meats Company Limited

BlueNalu, Inc.

Cellular Agriculture Ltd

CUBIQ FOODS

Eat Just, Inc.

Future Meat Technologies

Higher Steaks

IntegriCulture Inc.

Meatable

Memphis Meats

Mission Barns, Inc.

Mosa Meat

New Age Meats

Shiok Meats

SuperMeat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2puc8

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900