DERMA E Expands Clean Hair Care Line in 2021

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DERMAEIngredients–Leading dermatologist recommended proven clean skincare brand DERMA E is excited to announce the expansion of their healthy & effective hair care line. Just as the right skin care products can give you a glowing, healthy complexion, the right hair care products can give you a lustrous, healthy head of hair. With their high eco-ethical standards, DERMA E recognizes the growing need from consumers for clean, vegan, natural haircare products and has responded with the launch of 3 new hair & scalp treatment products for all hair types.

There is absolutely nothing worse than a stressed out, itchy scalp, which is why DERMA E is so thrilled to launch their new Scalp Relief Treatment. Enriched with Tea Tree Oil to deeply cleanse and remove oily buildup, Menthol to cool & soothe, Sea Kelp Extract & Blue Algae to moisturize and strengthen, and Amla Oil to promote thickness and health, this product balances & nourishes dry scalp with the help of Aloe Vera and a Proprietary Herbal Blend made up of Neem, Bearberry & Burdock Extracts. The new Scalp Relief Treatment will retail for $13.95.

The brand’s new clean, highly concentrated, and weightless Bonding Hair Repair Oil is designed to strengthen & protect the hair, all while taming frizz & flyaways and boosting shine. Infused with chaga mushroom to support hair health, jojoba oil to moisturize hair while working to prevent split ends, dryness and breakage, and nutrient-rich Amla and Mongongo Oils to help promote hair thickness and growth, it does all of this while also renewing hair’s color vibrancy and has been designed for all hair types. The new Bonding Hair Repair Oil will retail for $11.95.

You know what everyone loves? Thick, voluminous hair. We challenge you to find someone who says that this is not one of their main hair goals. To that end, the brand has also launched a new Keratin Thickening Spray enriched with Biotin Protein & Rosemary to promote healthy natural hair growth, while providing instant lift and volume and conditioning the scalp, and Chanterelle Mushroom & Therapeutic Mint, to nourish hair follicles while helping to strengthen the hair. The new Keratin Thickening Spray will retail for $13.95.

“Expanding our cleaner hair care line, we hope consumers recognize that not only do we have highly effective clean beauty solutions in skin care, but also efficacious hair solutions with highly sought after, dermatologist recommended ingredients that work for every hair type, texture, and need. These new solutions enriched with adaptogens, essential oils and sea extracts are powerfully effective additions to our potent collection,” said Barbara Roll, Chief Marketing Officer of DERMA E.

DERMA E’s new hair treatment products from DERMA E are currently available on dermae.com and will launch in-store & online at ULTA on 2/21. DERMA E’s haircare line also includes cleansing & conditioning products for a variety of hair health needs.

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit: https://www.dermae.com

