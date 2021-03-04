Don Lee Farms Issues Statement in Response to Press Inquiries

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Don Lee Farms’ statement in response to press inquiries:

Mark Nelson’s early retirement will have no bearing on his continued role in this lawsuit or the allegation that he doctored the critical third-party food safety audit report. Furthermore, Mr. Nelson knows that Beyond Meat sought out and contracted Don Lee Farms to be the initial and sole manufacturer to scale up and produce the Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat’s flagship product, as their exclusive co-packer. Don Lee Farms has more than thirty years of research and development, production expertise and technological know-how in meat, vegetarian and vegan proteins.

About Don Lee Farms:

Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family-owned producer of fresh and frozen foods for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands. Don Lee Farms makes plant-based and meat proteins for over 10,000 markets, clubs, foodservice and school foodservice locations in over 15 countries. Consumer products and end items are sold at major retailers nationwide such as Costco Wholesale, Whole Foods Markets, Trader Joes, Kroger, Publix, HEB and Albertsons Companies under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and under brands of their partners. For more information, visit www.DonLeeFarms.com or follow Don Lee Farms on Facebook and Twitter, @DonLeeFarms.

