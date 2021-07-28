Dr. Praeger’s Launches Four New Products Nationwide at Whole Foods Market

Four new products from the leading frozen food brand to hit shelves in August

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher frozen food categories for over 25 years, announces the introduction of four new products to Whole Foods Market shelves nationwide.





Beginning in August, Whole Foods shoppers can find Dr. Praeger’s Cauliflower Veggie Burger, Perfect Burger, Original Chick’n Littles and Spinach Littles Value Pack on shelves at their local Whole Foods. These new products join an existing array of Dr. Praeger’s products that Whole Foods customers have been purchasing for years, including the California Veggie Burger, the brand’s #1 selling SKU at Whole Foods and the brand’s Perfect Sliders, introduced last year.

The Cauliflower Veggie Burger is a new fan favorite for vegetable lovers, containing six different vegetables and offering 9g of protein per serving. The Perfect Burger is Dr. Praeger’s meat-alternative burger that looks, tastes and cooks like your favorite meat patty, while still boasting veggie-forward ingredients and 20g of plant-based protein. Both the Cauliflower Veggie Burger and Perfect Burger are Certified Vegan, Gluten-Free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

“Whole Foods has been such an incredible partner to Dr. Praeger’s over the years,” noted Larry Praeger, CEO of Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods. “We are thrilled to be expanding our product line and offering our customers an easy way to access some of their favorite Dr. Praeger’s items.”

Chick’n Littles and the Spinach Littles Value Pack are the latest additions to the Littles product line at Whole Foods. Littles come in fun shapes that kids enjoy and are packed with vegetables and clean ingredients that parents can feel good about. Chick’n Littles, the newest variety in the product line, is made with 3+ types of vegetables and 11g of protein per serving. The Spinach Littles Value Pack contains 20 ounces of Littles for $8.99, providing an excellent value for shoppers.

From August 15 through 30, Dr. Praeger’s will be donating $1 from the sales of all Dr. Praeger’s products at Whole Foods Market to the Whole Kids Foundation which supports schools and inspires families to improve children’s nutrition and wellness. The Whole Kids Foundation believes that given the right opportunities, kids will get excited about fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other nutritious whole foods.

For more information, visit www.drpraegers.com and @drpraegers on social.

About Dr. Praeger’s

Founded by two heart surgeons determined to make healthy food easily accessible, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods has offered delicious and convenient frozen food options for the whole family for over 25 years. Dr. Praeger’s is a leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and kosher frozen food categories and has the brand’s #1 selling SKU, California Veggie Burger, at Whole Foods as well as a wide range of products including Veggie Burgers, Bowls, Cakes, Puffs and Hash Browns, sustainable Seafood items, kids Littles and more. For more information visit www.drpraegers.com.

Contacts

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Tatum Treffeisen

[email protected]