Dr. Praeger’s Unveils New “Great Taste Simplified” Campaign

First brand campaign with Wheelhouse Labs, the brand’s newly announced AOR, showcases the great taste and simplicity behind Dr. Praeger’s premium products

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, the leader in the all-natural, plant-based, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and kosher frozen food categories for over 25 years, is unveiling a new campaign that highlights the simple, clean, and delicious ingredients consumers enjoy with each meal.

Dr. Praeger’s mouthwatering taste is the result of a dynamic combination of whole vegetables and wholesome, real ingredients. With each bite, consumers can actually see the vegetables they are eating because Dr. Praeger’s uses simple ingredients to deliver great taste and exceptional nutrition.

In the spot, crafted by Wheelhouse Labs, the Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burger, one of the top selling veggie burgers at Whole Foods, is perfectly pieced together with each of its fresh components – creating a simple, yet delicious meal. As AOR, Wheelhouse Labs will be responsible for developing new brand campaigns to drive awareness and trial around Dr. Praeger’s portfolio of plant-based, whole, simple, and healthy products. Dr. Praeger’s offers a variety of great-tasting, veggie, plant-based protein burgers, appetizers, and kids’ snacks.

“We are so excited to introduce the Great Taste Simplified campaign with Wheelhouse Labs,” says Ken Krasnow, Chief Marketing Officer at Dr. Praeger’s. “What sets us apart from our competitors is how our product is crafted. We combine great taste with high quality vegetables, providing consumers with a delicious flavor that keeps them coming back for more.”

The spot is live now across major social media and digital marketing channels. For more information, visit www.drpraegers.com and @drpraegers on social.

About Dr. Praeger’s

Founded by two heart surgeons determined to make healthy food easily accessible, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods has offered delicious and convenient frozen food options for the whole family for over 25 years. Dr. Praeger’s is a leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and kosher frozen food categories and has the brand’s #1 selling SKU, California Veggie Burger, at Whole Foods as well as a wide range of products including Veggie Burgers, Plant-protein Burgers, kid’s Littles, and more. For more information visit www.drpraegers.com.

