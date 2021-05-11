Eat Just and Foodpanda Partner on World’s First Home Delivery of Cultured Meat

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GOODMeat–Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, and foodpanda, Asia’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, have partnered on the world’s first home delivery of cultured meat. Three dishes featuring high-quality chicken made in a brand-new way will be available for delivery on the foodpanda platform kicking off on Earth Day, April 22, for a limited period of time in Singapore.





The partnership marks a significant milestone for both brands in the global effort towards achieving food sustainability, by introducing the first taste of this revolutionary and sustainable meat option. The groundbreaking in-home tasting experience for Eat Just’s GOOD Meat brand follows the company’s history-making December restaurant debut. Weeks prior, Singapore became the first country to approve cultured meat, which is real, high-quality meat made from animal cells.

Starting from Thursday, April 22, diners will be able to place orders for the following chef-crafted GOOD Meat Cultured Chicken dishes via the foodpanda app: Chicken & Rice with coconut rice, pak choi, sweet chili, chrysanthemums, microgreens; Katsu Chicken Curry with jasmine rice, heritage carrots, micro shiso, edible flowers; Chicken Caesar Salad with kale, romaine, edible flowers, shaved radish, plant-based Caesar dressing.

The dishes are prepared by Singapore’s 1880, the first establishment chosen to serve cultured meat to customers, and will now be the first to have GOOD Meat dishes delivered by foodpanda. GOOD Meat and foodpanda plan to collaborate with additional restaurants in Singapore to offer new dishes for delivery in the months to come. Starting in mid-May, GOOD Meat selections from JW Marriott Singapore South Beach will be available on the platform.

Sustainable food made more convenient and accessible with delivery

The exclusive GOOD Meat dishes will be available to customers who are within 1880’s delivery zone. To mitigate environmental impacts, each order is packaged in an eco-friendly box made from sustainable bamboo fiber and resin, delivered by foodpanda riders on e-bikes. Customers will also enjoy a 360-degree immersive film that connects the delivery of GOOD Meat to the protection, preservation and restoration of our planet’s wild spaces. A Google Cardboard headset is included in every order.

To date, hundreds of diners at 1880 have been treated to an interactive journey through the past, present and future of our food system and a multi-course meal including globally inspired cultured chicken dishes. Through GOOD Meat and foodpanda’s partnership, many more will now be able to have a similar experience in the comfort of their own homes.

“Bringing GOOD Meat directly to the homes of people in Singapore with foodpanda is another historically important step in our journey to build a safer, healthier food system,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just.

“Food is at the core of our business, and ensuring that we have a sustainable food ecosystem is an important agenda for us. foodpanda is thrilled to be the first platform in the world to deliver cultured meat dishes so that customers in Singapore can be the world’s first diners to enjoy them from the comforts of their home,” said Jakob Angele, CEO of foodpanda APAC. “Together with Eat Just, we hope to bring this to more markets – not just in Asia but also in every country in the world where Delivery Hero brands operate.”

The partnership bolsters not just the commitment of Eat Just and foodpanda in furthering the progress of food sustainability, but also that of foodpanda’s parent company Delivery Hero. Delivery Hero’s venture capital fund, DX ventures, is currently an investor in Eat Just – a testament of the organization’s collective commitment in creating and promoting a sustainable food ecosystem.

Reactions around cultured meat have been positive since GOOD Meat’s launch in Singapore. According to research, 70% of Singaporeans who have sampled GOOD Meat said that it tasted as good, or better than conventional chicken, and nearly 90% of those diners said they would substitute conventional chicken with cultured chicken. The availability of GOOD Meat dishes on delivery is a positive step forward in increasing public awareness and enthusiasm about cultured meat, and marks a key leap in the mass adoption of cultured meat as part of our joint efforts to create a sustainable food ecosystem.

To commemorate this landmark occasion, Tetrick will join Oscar-winning director Louie Psihoyos (“The Game Changers,” “Racing Extinction,” “The Cove”); and Bruce Friedrich, co-founder and Executive Director of The Good Food Institute for a virtual town hall on the future of meat and its impact on people and the planet. The event will take place at 9 a.m. SGT on Friday, April 30 (9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT, Thursday April 29) and will be moderated by Chloe Sorvino who leads food and agriculture coverage for Forbes. RSVP to participate in the virtual town hall here.

About Eat Just, Inc.

Eat Just is a food technology company with a mission to build a healthier, safer and more sustainable food system in our lifetimes. The company’s expertise, from functionalizing plant proteins to culturing animal cells, is powered by a world-class team of scientists and chefs spanning more than a dozen research disciplines. Eat Just created America’s fastest-growing egg brand, which is made entirely of plants, and the world’s first-to-market meat made from animal cells instead of slaughtered livestock. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies,” Entrepreneur’s “100 Brilliant Companies,” CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. JUST Egg has been named among Popular Science’s “100 Greatest Innovations” and Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and the history-making debut of GOOD Meat was heralded as one of 2020’s top scientific breakthroughs by The Guardian, Vox and WIRED. For more information on JUST Egg, visit https://ju.st. For more information on GOOD Meat, visit http://goodmeat.co

About foodpanda

foodpanda is a leading delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates in more than 400 cities across 12 markets in Asia – Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Japan. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in more than 40 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. The company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 10-15 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 2017, and became part of the leading index DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex) in 2020. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.

