Elmhurst® 1925 Launches The First Ever Plant-Based Sour Cream In A Pouch

Dairy-free pioneer’s rich & creamy Sour Cream comes to Publix this Winter

ELMA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products, today launched its new Sour Cream, marking the brand’s evolution from a dairy-free beverage brand to a plant-based food company.

As Elmhurst grows its plant-based offerings, a dairy-free sour cream alternative is a natural next addition to its product line-up. Made with minimal ingredients, without sacrificing flavor or texture, this is a 1-to-1 replacement for dairy-based sour cream that can level up every dip, potato, and taco just as well as the traditional sour cream you know and love. The squeezable pouch provides a mess-free, dairy-free, low-sodium sour cream alternative – making this plant-based Sour Cream tastier, easier and more convenient than ever. Clean-label connoisseurs will be proud to dollop, cook and bake with Elmhurst Sour Cream.

“Stepping into the dairy-free food category feels like a logical move for Elmhurst, after we perfected delicious and nutritious plant milks and creamers made with only the simplest ingredients,” said Heba Mahmoud, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at Elmhurst 1925. “Our mission is to raise the bar in every category we enter by providing consumers with the cleanest, most nutritious and delicious plant-based alternatives—and that’s exactly what we did with our sour cream. It’s the first plant-based sour cream in a pouch, the cleanest recipe available in market, exceptionally creamy and tangy, and performs beautifully in any dish or recipe without melting or falling apart.”

Elmhurst’s Sour Cream is crafted with oatmilk, hemp protein and minimal ingredients without any added gums or filler ingredients and emulsifiers, zero sodium, and no cholesterol. Like all Elmhurst products, Sour Cream is Non-GMO Product Verified, gluten-free, dairy-free, OU Kosher and Certified Vegan.

Like everything Elmhurst, Sour Cream is crafted through a patented HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

Sour Cream is now available online at elmhurst1925.com, as well as in store at Publix with at an SRP of $6.99 and more retail partners will soon follow.

Elmhurst’s other plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.