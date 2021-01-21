Europe Plant Protein Market (2020 to 2025) – Featuring DSM Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland & Kerry Group Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Plant Protein Market (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe plant protein market size is $2,248 Million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The plant-based protein is derived and used as an alternative to animal and milk proteins from plant sources. They come from different plants such as sunflower, Soybeans, peas, rice, and others. Plant-based proteins, which also contain various nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are considered a great source of protein.

This drives its use as a raw material for food, beverages and other applications to make different protein based products. Most meat consumers are inclined towards meat alternatives made from vegan protein, which eventually drives the demand for plant protein, owing to animal protein allergies.

Key Takeaways

The need for plant-based protein is in demand from a growing group of customers opting out of animal protein owing to the growing health consciousness, accelerating the Europe Plant Protein demand over the forecast years 2020-2025.

Rising vegan population and growing demand for sport nutrition products is likely to be the major driving factor for the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025

Europe Plant Protein Market Drivers

The Growing Vegan Trend

The rising movement towards a vegan diet is increasing the growth of the European Plant Protein Market attributed to the growing inclination for a healthier lifestyle, the growth of government initiatives, and the introduction to the mainstream of plant-based menu options by major food players. Diet-related diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers may result from excessive consumption of animal-based meat. Plant proteins are found in plant foods, and dietary fibres, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals are linked to the positive health benefits of plant foods also increases the growth of the European Market for Plant Proteins.

Europe Plant Protein Market Challenges

Allergies associated with plant-based protein sources

Plant Protein has a strong nutrient content profile including, vitamins, minerals, and proteins; however, antinutritional components present in plant protein could cause allergies. According to the Cleveland Clinic, soy is one of the big eight allergens, along with cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, fish, and shellfish, responsible for 90% of all food allergies is restraining the growth of the market.

Europe Plant Protein Industry Outlook

Product Launches, Merger & Acquisition, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by the players in the Europe Plant Protein Industry. Europe Plant Protein top 10 companies include DSM Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Group, Cargill Corporation, Glanbia PLC, Prinova Group LLC, Emsland Group, Roquette Freres and Ingredion Incorporated.

Acquisitions/Product Launches

In February 2020, Cargill Corporation launched plant based patty and ground products for maintaining consistency in the taste of costumers and by providing high-quality protein. This helped in attracting many consumers and thus aiding to its productivity of sales.

In October 2019, Ingredion has launched its first-ever protein isolate VITESSENCE Pulse 1803 pea protein. It enables food and beverage manufacturers across EMEA to meet increasing consumer demand for protein-rich products, in a broad-range of on-trend categories.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Plant Protein Market Overview

2. Europe Plant Protein Market – Executive Summary

3. Europe Plant Protein Market

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Comparative Analysis

3.2.1 Product Benchmarking – Key Companies

3.2.2 Financial Analysis- Key Companies

3.2.3 Patent Analysis

3.2.4 Customer Analysis

4. Europe Plant Protein Market – Forces

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Constraints/Challenges

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.3.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining powers of customers

4.3.3 Threat of new entrants

4.3.4 Rivalry among existing players

4.3.5 Threat of substitutes

5. Europe Plant Protein Market – Strategic Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Average Selling Pricing Analysis

5.3 Opportunities Analysis

5.4 Market Life Cycle

5.5 Suppliers and Distributors Analysis

6. Europe Plant Protein Market – By Type (Market Size – $Million/$Billion)

6.1 Soy Protein

6.2 Hemp Protein

6.3 Chick Pea Protein

6.4 Pumpkin Seed Protein

6.5 Sunflower Protein

6.6 Mung Beans Protein

6.7 Pea Protein

6.8 Rice Protein

6.9 Fava Bean Protein

7. Europe Plant Protein Market – By Application (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

7.1 Food and Beverage

7.1.1 Functional Foods

7.1.2 Baby Foods

7.1.3 Dairy Substitutes

7.1.4 Meat Substitutes

7.1.5 Bakery

7.1.6 Beverages

7.1.7 Confectionery

7.1.8 Others

7.2 Nutritional and Health Supplements

7.3 Others

8. Europe Plant Protein Market – By Country (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

8.1 U.K.

8.2 Germany

8.3 France

8.4 Italy

8.5 Portugal

8.6 Spain

8.7 Poland

8.8 Russia

8.9 Turkey

8.10 Denmark

8.11 Norway

8.12 Sweden

8.13 Romania

8.14 Bulgaria

8.15 Rest of Europe

9. Europe Plant Protein Market – Entropy

10. Europe Plant Protein Market Company Analysis

