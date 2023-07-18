Europe Vegan Cosmetics Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: Green Beauty Goes Mainstream – Consumers Drive Demand – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Vegan Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Europe Vegan Cosmetics Market is anticipated to add USD 2200 Million market size from 2023 to 2028. Launches of vegan cosmetics products have seen a significant increase in the industry over the past few years.

Vegan cosmetics were once niche products, but they have gained mainstream acceptance across Europe. Major beauty brands are now offering vegan product lines or transitioning existing lines to be vegan-friendly. This increased availability and visibility have contributed to the market’s growth.

Also, there has been a growing awareness among European consumers about animal welfare, sustainability, and the environmental impact of traditional cosmetics. This has led to a rising demand for vegan alternatives that are free from animal-derived ingredients and are not tested on animals.

Consumers are placing a greater emphasis on ethical and sustainable practices. They are seeking out brands that align with their values, which include using plant-based ingredients, recyclable packaging, and reducing carbon footprints. Vegan cosmetics, by their nature, often meet these criteria, making them more appealing to conscious consumers.

The demand for cruelty-free cosmetics in the nation has been driven by the preference for it as well as much higher per capita spending on cosmetics (relative to the average in Europe). Cosmetics should not be subjected to animal testing, which is one of the essential prerequisites for achieving vegan certification. Animal testing for cosmetics is prohibited in Europe. As a result, numerous cruelty-free cosmetics have been introduced in the area.

The presence of a sizable vegan population and these law-abiding cosmetics are projected to propel the regional market for cruelty-free cosmetics throughout the forecast period. Two of the well-known organisations in Europe that certify cosmetics and other consumer goods as being vegan or cruelty-free are People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the European Vegetarian Union (EVU). During the forecast period, all of these factors will drive the regional market.

The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Russia are the leading vegan cosmetics markets in Europe. The United Kingdom leads in terms of cruelty-free cosmetics sales in the European market. The UK has seen a significant rise in veganism and plant-based lifestyles in recent years. The number of people adopting vegan diets has increased, and this has extended to their choices in cosmetics as well. Vegan cosmetics align with the values of vegan consumers who seek products that are free from animal-derived ingredients and not tested on animals.

The UK has a strong tradition of ethical consumerism, with a growing emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. Many UK consumers are conscious of the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions and actively seek out ethical and sustainable products, including vegan cosmetics. In addition to that, the UK is home to influential beauty and wellness bloggers who have a significant impact on consumer behavior.

Many of these bloggers advocate for vegan and cruelty-free products, highlighting their benefits and promoting brands that align with these values. Their influence has contributed to the increased popularity of vegan cosmetics in the UK. Celebrity endorsements and influencers have played a significant role in promoting vegan cosmetics in the UK.

High-profile celebrities, including actors, musicians, and influencers, have publicly supported vegan brands and products, generating awareness and driving consumer interest. Due to the market’s demand for vegan components, the majority of businesses now create products with multi-functional properties and natural ingredients like plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients.

Considered in this report

Geography: Europe

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Countries covered in the report:

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Aspects covered in this report

Europe Vegan Cosmetics market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Country-wise Hair Care market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By Product Type

Skin care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Others

By Gender

Men

Women

Children

By End Users

Commercial

Personal

By Price Range

Economic

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Specialist Retail Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Channels

Other Distribution

