European Plant-based Milk Market Outlook to 2026 – Featuring Kerry, Califia Farms and Nestle Among Others

According to this report the plant based milk market is expanding speedily to cross over revenue of USD 5 Billion by the end of forecast period.

The global plant based milk market is three times more than plant based meat market, which is prudent that plant based milk market is a matured market. Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain has over 45% market share in Europe plant based milk market. European continent consumes more coffee than any other in the world. Given its, property to increase alertness and powerful antioxidants, coffee is widely consumed in Europe.

The recent wave of eliminating cow’s milk from diet in lieu of turning vegan, has boost the plant based milk consumers in replacing it with soy milk. As soy milk gives a nutty flavour, foamy texture and an enhanced taste when combined with a good quality coffee, it is most consumed in Europe. It lets the prominent flavour of coffee be alive in it without the need of dairy milk. Barista’s across Europe, use soy milk as their preferred choice as the base for making any type of coffee. However close rival to soy milk is almond milk which is gaining popularity among Europeans, as it is considered more rich in nutrients.

Almond milk is the fastest growing plant based milk and is expected to have more users in the future years as well. Oat milk grows at a much higher CAGR than other milks, owing to its incredible popularity and demand. Oat milk is a better option for people with lactose intolerance, milk allergies, and gluten free and easy to digest. Oat milk is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and fibre. However, it has more calories than almond, soy or cow’s milk but more vitamin B content. It helps to lower cholesterol levels, otherwise which increases the risk of heart diseases. Oat milk is further fortified with calcium and vitamin D which is good for bones.

The report analyses influential trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. It further, interprets important dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players and also the new entrants with the manufacturing of the plant based milk market. The analyses also state the upholding of the future status of the plant based milk market over the forecast period. A detailed overview of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the plant based milk market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this extensive research study.

A growing number of the population is turning vegan and the 2020 statistics shows there are 5% vegans, 20% flexitarian and 11% vegetarians around the globe. People in western countries are more inclined towards plant based milk than the developing countries. Widespread awareness of consuming plant based foods and its positive impacts on health are a major driver for this market. Obesity is on the rise, globally irrespective of varied food cultures in different regions of the world. Plant based milk provides more energy, improves health, balances body weight and adds flavour to milk.

