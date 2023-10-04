Functional Beverage Innovator, Odyssey, Expands Retail Presence in Ohio and Michigan

In Response to High Demand, the Rapidly Growing Beverage Brand Forges Strategic Partnerships with Heidelberg Distribution and John P. Sullivan

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Odyssey, a leader in the functional beverage category innovating with energy-boosting mushrooms, is embarking on significant retail expansion with two key distribution partnerships; bringing its retail presence to over 6,000+ stores.

Teaming up with Heidelberg Distributing, Odyssey will now serve retail partners in Ohio, covering approximately 9,100 off-premise accounts. This collaboration provides the opportunity for Odyssey to expand into over 9,000 additional stores, including 4,500 chain accounts and 4,600 independent retailers, marking a substantial stride in the brand’s nationwide distribution strategy.

“Odyssey is excited to announce we have aligned with Heidelberg Distributing to service our retail partners within the state of Ohio,” said John O’Meara, VP of Sales at Odyssey. “This expansion provides a significant foothold in a key market, enabling us to reach a diverse range of consumers seeking healthier beverage alternatives.”

Adam Farkas, Director of Sales at Heidelberg Distributing, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Odyssey, the market leader in this growing functional category, and we look forward to servicing all of our customers’ needs to expand their innovation into this category moving through the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

In a parallel move, Odyssey is set to commence distribution through John P. Sullivan on October 1st, marking an entry into Michigan. The decision is underpinned by the remarkable demand and reception the brand has garnered in the state, which currently stands as one of Odyssey’s top three performing markets. This partnership is poised to amplify the brand’s accessibility and availability across Michigan.

“I’m delighted to join the rapid expansion of Odyssey as our strategic partnerships, like these with Heidelberg Distribution and John P. Sullivan, continue to reflect the tremendous opportunities for innovation and growth in the functional mushroom beverage category,” said Greg Robbins, CFO of Odyssey.

These strategic alliances underscore Odyssey’s commitment to providing a healthier alternative in the beverage industry with a true high volume of functional mushrooms, aligning with evolving consumer preferences and wellness trends.

ABOUT ODYSSEY

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Odyssey is the ultimate next-gen functional beverage line that supports focus, mindful energy, and mood, is free from added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and proudly embraces vegan, non-GMO, and kosher standards. All three product lines – Revive, (zero caffeine) Original (85mg of natural green tea), and 222 (222mg of natural green tea) – contain Odyssey’s signature blend of 2750mg Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps, alongside other adaptogenic botanicals to promote physical and mental wellbeing. For more info about Odyssey, visit https://odysseyelixir.com/ or check us out on Instagram: @odysseyelixir.

